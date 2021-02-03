Pittsburgh upsets No. 16 Virginia Tech

The Panthers shot 50% from the field, including 57.5% in the second half.

“We went away from our principles and we got spread out a little bit. And now downhill they go with some guys that can really floor it,” Young said. “In one of the few instances this year, … we did not adhere to those principles that are so dear to us and have served us quite well.”

Pitt also made nine 3-pointers and was 22 of 25 from the free-throw line.

Pittsburgh junior guard Xavier Johnson scored a career-high 32 points — the most points any opposing player has scored in Young’s two seasons at the helm of the Hokies.

“We had absolutely no answer for Johnson,” Young said.

Johnson was 11 of 17 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

Johnson, who entered the game averaging 13.2 points, had 14 in the first half. He came off the bench for the first time this season.

Ithiel Horton added 15 points and four 3-pointers. Au’Diese Toney had 14 points.

Pitt’s Justin Champagnie, who entered the game averaging a league-high 20.1 points and a league-high 12.1 rebounds, was held to 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field Wednesday. He grabbed 13 rebounds.