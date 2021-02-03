Pittsburgh upsets No. 16 Virginia Tech

Last week, the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team held Notre Dame to 51 points — the fewest points Tech had allowed all season.
Last weekend, the Hokies also held Virginia to 51 points.
On Wednesday, the Hokies gave up 52 points to Pittsburgh in the second half.
The Panthers knocked off the No. 16 Hokies 83-72 on Wednesday at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.
“They were more physical,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “As good as we’ve been defensively, to allow 83 points to a Pittsburgh team that has struggled to score at times.
“We’ve been so good defensively. We were not that team tonight, and that’s disappointing.”
The Hokies (13-4, 7-3 ACC) had beaten Pitt five straight times.
Pitt (9-5, 5-4) saw its three-game losing streak come to an end.
Tech was coming off back-to-back wins, but Pitt scored the most points any team has rung up against Tech this season.
“We were just a step off of where we needed to be,” Young said.
“They were the tougher team tonight and that’s been a category that typically favors the Hokies.
“Lesson learned that you better pack that lunch pail every night. They were hungrier. They were more desperate.”
The Panthers shot 50% from the field, including 57.5% in the second half.
“We went away from our principles and we got spread out a little bit. And now downhill they go with some guys that can really floor it,” Young said. “In one of the few instances this year, … we did not adhere to those principles that are so dear to us and have served us quite well.”
Pitt also made nine 3-pointers and was 22 of 25 from the free-throw line.
Pittsburgh junior guard Xavier Johnson scored a career-high 32 points — the most points any opposing player has scored in Young’s two seasons at the helm of the Hokies.
“We had absolutely no answer for Johnson,” Young said.
Johnson was 11 of 17 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
Johnson, who entered the game averaging 13.2 points, had 14 in the first half. He came off the bench for the first time this season.
Ithiel Horton added 15 points and four 3-pointers. Au’Diese Toney had 14 points.
Pitt’s Justin Champagnie, who entered the game averaging a league-high 20.1 points and a league-high 12.1 rebounds, was held to 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field Wednesday. He grabbed 13 rebounds.
The Panthers outrebounded Tech 33-31.
Keve Aluma, who scored 29 points in the win over UVa, had a career-high 30 points for the Hokies. He made four 3-pointers and also snared 10 rebounds.
Justyn Mutts had 17 points, while Hunter Cattoor had 12 points off the bench.
Tech’s Jalen Cone had all nine of his points in the first half.
The Hokies shot 41% from the field and 30% (9 of 30) from 3-point range.
Cattoor scored to give Tech a 45-43 lead with 11:54 left, but Johnson scored five straight points to enable Pitt to grab a 48-45 lead with 11:09 to go. Pitt led the rest of the way.
Aluma made a layup, but Femi Odukale answered with a jumper and free throw for a 51-47 lead.
After Cattoor made a 3-pointer, Pitt scored four straight points to extend the lead to 55-50.
Aluma sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 55-53, but Johnson made two free throws.
After Mutts made a layup to cut the deficit to 57-55 with 7:30 left, Pitt went on a 13-0 run.
Horton drained a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 60-55. After Mutts turned the ball over, Johnson sank a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 63-55.
Toney made a basket and a 3-pointer to give Pitt a 68-55 cushion. Champagnie made two free throws for a 70-55 cushion with 4:23 to go.
Pitt had lost eight straight games to ranked foes.
The game was tied at 31 at halftime.
Pittsburgh 83, No. 16 Virginia Tech 72
VIRGINIA TECH (13-3)
Aluma 10-16 6-6 30, Mutts 7-12 3-5 17, Alleyne 1-8 2-3 4, Bede 0-5 0-0 0, Cone 3-9 0-0 9, Cattoor 4-10 2-2 12, N’Guessan 0-1 0-0 0, Bamisile 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 13-16 72.
PITTSBURGH (8-5)
Champagnie 3-8 4-4 10, Coulibaly 1-1 3-4 5, Odukale 2-5 3-3 7, Sibande 0-3 0-0 0, Toney 4-7 5-5 14, Johnson 11-17 6-7 32, Horton 5-11 1-2 15, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 22-25 83.
Halftime—31-31. 3-Point Goals—Virginia Tech 9-30 (Aluma 4-7, Cone 3-9, Cattoor 2-7, Mutts 0-1, Alleyne 0-2, Bede 0-4), Pittsburgh 9-23 (Johnson 4-7, Horton 4-9, Toney 1-2, Odukale 0-1, Sibande 0-1, Champagnie 0-3). Fouled Out—Cattoor, Champagnie. Rebounds—Virginia Tech 30 (Aluma 10), Pittsburgh 32 (Champagnie 13). Assists—Virginia Tech 19 (Aluma, Bede 5), Pittsburgh 13 (Johnson 7). Total Fouls—Virginia Tech 21, Pittsburgh 18.