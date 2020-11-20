Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech players won't have to wear face masks during Saturday’s game

BLACKSBURG — Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech players won’t have to wear face masks during Saturday’s game.

The Pennsylvania health department's recently updated COVID-19 guidelines initially called for players to wear face masks during competition, but Pittsburgh’s athletic department received additional guidance from the governor’s office on Friday afternoon that cleared up the confusion.

“Pitt football student-athletes will be outfitted with face coverings throughout the game,” Pitt said in a statement. “However, they will not be required to have the coverings pulled up while in the midst of play to prevent the impairment of breathing. Such usage of face coverings during competition would be in compliance with Section 3 of the Secretary of Health’s Face Covering Order.”

The ACC rivals are scheduled to play at Heinz Field at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Pittsburgh was in contact with Virginia Tech’s medical staff including Chief Medical Officer Mark Rogers on Friday as they received updates on the situation.