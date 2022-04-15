Players to watch at Virginia Tech’s 2022 spring game

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football is playing a spring game for the first time in three years on Saturday.

The exhibition will provide fans their most comprehensive look yet at Brent Pry’s new-look Hokies.

“New” being the key word.

New coaches, new schemes and plenty of new faces on the roster will greet those in attendance at Lane Stadium. Pry said they will put together at least two quarters resembling a real game, or as close as they can make it without allowing defenders to touch the quarterbacks.

Here’s a list of players to watch…

Grant Wells and Jason Brown

The quarterbacks competing for the starting job are as good of a place as any to start. The experienced transfers settled atop the depth chart about midway through spring, which is when the coaching staff started giving them the bulk of the reps during competitive periods.

Brown’s first time walking out the tunnel to Enter Sandman will be a dream come true for the Fredericksburg native. He almost landed in Blacksburg on two previous occasions as a walk-on — coming out of Chancellor as part of the 2017 signing class and again last year as a St. Francis transfer — but it wasn’t until the new staff took over that he landed a coveted scholarship offer.

It’s also a big moment for Wells, who entered the transfer after a two-year stint as Marshall’s starting quarterback. He’s already impressed the coaching staff with his arm strength and deep ball accuracy. Wells’ 16 completions of 40 yards or more last year tied for eight among FBS quarterbacks.

That element was missing from Tech’s passing offense last year.

The early praise for Brown has been centered on his leadership and competitiveness. South Carolina fans got a glimpse of that last year when he led the team to upset wins over Auburn and Florida.

Can Wells help reginite that dormant passing game? Or will Brown be the one to lift the offense with his “unique resourcefulness?” That was the phrase quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn used to describe Brown’s talents this spring.

The spring game might not ultimately decide the starter, but it may give fans a glimpse of who is in the lead.

Connor Blumrick

Pry made it clear from the outset of spring camp he was excited by Blumrick’s versatility and athleticism. The coach viewed Blumrick as one of the team’s 22 best players after winter workouts, and wanted him to have an expanded role beyond that of a backup quarterback if he didn’t win the starting job.

The decision was made midway through spring to put Blumrick full-time in the tight end room. He’s working directly with offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen and will get practice reps at a variety of spots.

How much of that will be on display in the spring game?

Tech’s new coaching staff is probably going to keep most of the package they develop for Blumrick close to the chest, but getting him an extended stretch of reps at tight end or wideout would help his transition — they already know what he can do with the ball in his hands out of the backfield — and give opposing teams scouting the film something to think about come fall.

Chance Black

There’s been a small handful of players Pry mentioned to reporters during spring camp multiple times. It’s not all that surprising that Dax Hollifield and Chamarri Conner are part of that list. The veteran defenders were captains last year and are tied for the most career starts on the team.

Second-year running back Chance Black barely has any collegiate resume to speak of, but Pry has spoken quite a bit about the youngster’s potential this spring.

The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder out of Dorman High School in South Carolina fits the description Pry offered of the type of players he wanted on his offense during his introductory press conference, ones who would “be a problem for defensive coordinators.”

As an upperclassman at Dorman, Black rushed for 1,803 yards and 21 touchdowns and caught 27 passes for 496 yards with eight touchdowns.

Pry wants to take advantage of that positional flexibility and gave Black a chance to move around on the outside this spring in addition to the reps he got at running back. Black could get a chance on Saturday to break out from the crowded field — the Hokies have nine running backs on the roster — with an explosive play or two.

Jesse Hanson

Hanson is part of an increasingly rare breed of collegiate players. He hasn’t started a game since signing with the Hokies in 2019, but he’s back for a fourth season with the program without having entered the transfer portal.

That patience (and loyalty) could pay off.

Hanson has spent the entire spring with the first-team offensive line at left guard, and is probably a good bet to start this fall unless Tech lands an experienced lineman out of the portal.

He could take a big step forward with a strong performance on Saturday playing alongside his experienced counterparts. He could give the coaching staff some confidence going forward if he can show some chemistry with Silas Dzansi and Johnny Jordan (if they are paired together on the same team) while showing off the improved technique he said offensive line coach Joe Rudolph has taught him.

The Field Backers (J.R. Walker, Keonta Jenkins and Keli Lawson)

There was already plenty of intrigue surrounding the field (sam) linebacker spot in the traditional 4-3 defense Pry is installing. The mix of talent he’s thrown into the mix at the position has only added to that.

Former safeties J.R. Walker and Keonta Jenkins are competing for the starting job with wide receiver Keli Lawson.

Walker, who switched positions at the start of camp, was one of the higher rated defensive prospects during Justin Fuente’s tenure. Then defensive coordinator Bud Foster said Walker showed a lot of promise as a true freshman in 2019, but he wasn’t ever able to crack through the defensive depth chart.

Jenkins came closer to nabbing a more prominent role the last two seasons. He ended up starting two games as a true freshman amidst a COVID-19 outbreak that sidelined much of the secondary. He lost out on the starting job last fall to Nasir Peoples, but did get playing time as the season went along.

He would have been the odd man again with Peoples and Conner working as the first-team tandem at safety until the position change reshuffled the deck.

How will the sam linebackers be used? Who will get the most reps with the first team? How will the linebackers play alongside each other? The spring game should provide some answers.

The Defensive Ends (Cole Nelson, Mattheus Carroll, C.J. McCray, Jorden McDonald and Lakeem Rudolph)

It’s a long list of names to group together, but Tech needs more consistency and production out of its defensive ends, and that’s particularly true of the backups.

The Hokies moved linebackers Jorden McDonald and Lakeem Rudolph to the position midway through spring camp to bolster those efforts. They are competing with 2021 signees Mattheus Carroll and Cole Nelson as well as former Marshall transfer C.J. McCray.

Nelson was in a blue jersey at Thursday’s practice and could be limited for the game. He had been repping with the first-team defense throughout spring camp while the others rotated with the second- and third-team defense.

Can any of them get a leg up going into the summer?

According to defensive line coach J.C. Price, the time McDonald spent at the position on the scout team last year helped him hit the ground running. McCray has received a steady dose of praise from the coaching staff as well during camp.

They all have a little height and length than veteran defensive ends like Eli Adams and Jaylen Griffin, and will be the type of prospects the Hokies recruit going forward.

