Point guard Brandon Rechsteiner picks Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young has landed the first member of his 2022-23 recruiting class.

Brandon Rechsteiner, a rising senior point guard at Etowah High School in Woodstock, Georgia, tweeted Friday that he has committed to Virginia Tech.

Ben Miller, who is Rechsteiner's coach on the Atlanta All-Stars travel-ball team, said Rechsteiner visited Virginia Tech at the end of last month.

"They're getting an extremely, extremely competitive young man," Miller said. "Big, big, big time work ethic. Really all he knows, to be honest with you, is ball.

"He just lives, eats, drinks basketball. He's going to be a guy that really pushes himself every day to get better.

"I've had a lot of good players and quite frankly, he's in that top, top, top list of guys that just everything he looks at is a chance to beat the next guy."

Miller said that in addition to the Hokies, Rechsteiner was also seriously considering Georgia Tech, Xavier, Notre Dame, Clemson and Tennessee.

Rechsteiner has made a splash on the travel-ball circuit in recent months.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Rechsteiner had tweeted on June 22 that he had received a scholarship offer from Virginia Tech.

He has also received offers since June 1 from Notre Dame, LSU, Tennessee, Miami, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Northwestern, Kansas State, Dayton, George Mason and Wichita State, among other schools, according to his tweets.

"He's always been an offensive guy, really good on that end, but he started to really put forth the effort on the defensive end and it became noticed," Miller said.

Xavier was among the schools that had offered Rechsteiner prior to last month.

Miller said several of his former players played for Young when Young steered Wofford. He said he knows Young and Wofford-turned-Tech assistant Kevin Giltner very well.

"I was just a huge proponent of who they are, who Virginia Tech is, their character, their integrity," Miller said. "When Brandon came on his visit, he saw the same thing."

Miller said Rechsteiner is a "very, very, very, very, very skilled" point guard.

"He's a scoring point guard, but he can also really pass with both hands the length of the floor," Miller said. "He sees the floor extremely well off ball-screen stuff. Really, really smart. … He just looks really, really smooth.

"He really can knock down shots. He can stop on a dime and elevate. Changes speeds really well. … He can shoot it deep. He can shoot it mid-range. He's real effective coming off ball screens and knocking down shots."