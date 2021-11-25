Poor shooting dooms Virginia Tech in loss to No. 9 Memphis

NEW YORK — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team certainly was not thankful for the offensive performance it displayed on Thanksgiving eve.
The Hokies shot a woeful 33.9% from the field in an ugly 69-61 loss to ninth-ranked Memphis in the first round of the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament Wednesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
"I take nothing away from those [Memphis] guys, but we missed some that [were] just out of character," Tech coach Mike Young said after the game. "We had some things at the basket [and missed]. … We weren't ourselves.
"We usually have a much better rhythm. We usually get some things — and we had cracks at it — around the rim.
"We weren't quite ourselves offensively. Again, Memphis had a lot to do with that.
"They were a little bit better than we were."
The Hokies (5-1) entered Wednesday with a field-goal percentage of 50.5%.
But against the long, deep Tigers (5-0), the Hokies made just 19 of their 56 field-goal attempts. It was Tech's worst shooting performance since the Hokies shot 32.8% from the field in a 78-60 loss at Syracuse in January.
"We can win any kind of game, an ugly game, a good game, … because of our defense," Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said.
Young said the Tigers' defense was "relentless."
"Takes its toll on you," he said.
Tech guard Nahiem Alleyne had 21 points but was 4 of 14 from the field. Center Keve Aluma had 14 points but was 5 of 17 from the field. Point guard Storm Murphy was 2 of 8 from the field, while guard Hunter Cattoor was 3 of 8.
"On Hunter and Nahiem, we just wanted to make sure that we switched everything and tried to make them shoot over length," Hardaway said.
The Hokies committed their second-highest number of turnovers (13) this season. Memphis recorded eight steals.
Murphy had more turnovers (six) than points (five).
"Because they had one primary ball-handler in Storm, we wanted to really just pressure him and take his legs from him," Hardaway said. "Everybody that was guarding him, pressure him 94 feet and turn him two or three times every time."
Tech was outscored 32-20 in the paint and also struggled from long range. The Hokies shot a season-low 33.3% from 3-point-range (7 of 21), including 16.7% in the second half.
"They came out as the aggressors tonight and we [weren't] fighting that much," Alleyne said. "We've got to box out.
"We're always going to be the smaller team. We've just got to be tougher than everybody else."
Young had said Sunday that Memphis would want a fast-paced game in the 80s or 90s, while Tech wanted the game to be in the 60s.
Young got his wish, but the Tigers still won.
"People just think … we just want to play a certain type of style, but I think we're dogs. We can win 50-point games, 60-point games, 70-point games," Memphis guard Alex Lomax said.
Memphis won despite shooting just 39.3% from the field.
"My team guarded very well," Young said.
The Tigers won even though their two freshman stars, NBA prospects Jalen Duren and Emoni Bates, did not have big games. Duren, a 6-foot-11 center, had six points. Bates, a 6-9 forward, had nine points and was 2 of 10 from the field.
But DeAndre Williams, another 6-9 forward, had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers. Malcolm Dandridge, a 6-9 backup center, had eight points and eight rebounds.
Memphis outrebounded Tech 45-33. The Tigers snared 15 offensive rebounds.
"Probably can attribute some of that to me," Young said. "I needed to get Aluma, [Justyn] Mutts and a couple of those guys out of there a little bit. I just didn't think I had the luxury of doing that in a game that's that high level."
Four Hokies played at least 36 minutes.
The Tigers led 33-30 at halftime, even though Duren, Bates and ex-Hokie Landers Nolley II were scoreless in the first half. All three saw limited action in that half because of foul trouble.
"The depth that we have, … that makes us a pretty good team," Hardaway said. "When guys like Landers, Emoni and Jalen don't score in the first half and we're still in the game or winning, that says a lot."
Trailing 53-45 with 8:35 to go, the Hokies went on an 11-2 run and grabbed a 56-55 lead on an Alleyne 3-pointer with 4:41 left. It was Tech's only lead of the game.
"We just kept fighting," Alleyne said.
But Nolley buried a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 58-56 lead with 4:26 left. It was the second and final basket of the game for Nolley, who played for the Hokies two seasons ago.
"I know what a good player Landers is," Young said.
Nolley's 3-pointer started a 10-0 run that gave Memphis a 65-56 lead with 26 seconds left. Tech missed four 3-pointers and three shots in the paint during that run.
The Hokies will get another crack at upsetting a ranked foe Friday. Iowa State knocked off No. 25 Xavier 82-70 in the other first-round game Wednesday, so the Hokies will play Xavier (4-1) in the third-place game at 7 p.m. Friday.