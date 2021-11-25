Poor shooting dooms Virginia Tech in loss to No. 9 Memphis

Young said the Tigers' defense was "relentless."

"Takes its toll on you," he said.

Tech guard Nahiem Alleyne had 21 points but was 4 of 14 from the field. Center Keve Aluma had 14 points but was 5 of 17 from the field. Point guard Storm Murphy was 2 of 8 from the field, while guard Hunter Cattoor was 3 of 8.

"On Hunter and Nahiem, we just wanted to make sure that we switched everything and tried to make them shoot over length," Hardaway said.

The Hokies committed their second-highest number of turnovers (13) this season. Memphis recorded eight steals.

Murphy had more turnovers (six) than points (five).

"Because they had one primary ball-handler in Storm, we wanted to really just pressure him and take his legs from him," Hardaway said. "Everybody that was guarding him, pressure him 94 feet and turn him two or three times every time."

Tech was outscored 32-20 in the paint and also struggled from long range. The Hokies shot a season-low 33.3% from 3-point-range (7 of 21), including 16.7% in the second half.

"They came out as the aggressors tonight and we [weren't] fighting that much," Alleyne said. "We've got to box out.

