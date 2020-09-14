Postponement of Commonwealth Cup causing some business issues

Some regional restaurants that make sports a big part of their ambience expressed disappointment in the postponement of the Commonwealth Cup — though the loss won’t affect their businesses nearly as much as the coronavirus pandemic already has.
Oliver Marques, co-owner of Hokie House Restaurant in Blacksburg, said the establishment had plans to open its first floor dining area when Virginia Tech and Virginia faced off in Saturdays game. Those plans changed on Saturday when Virginia Tech announced it had to postpone the game at Lane Stadium due to an excess number of positive tests on the team.
“It’s a blow, but was it expected? Probably," Marques said. "We didn’t get our hopes up too high.”
Under the pandemic-related restrictions on occupancy Marques said they, “we’re doing like 25% in sales compared to last year.”
At the moment, Hokie House can only admit 80 customers upstairs, and 40 more downstairs when that floor is open.
“We would normally have 300 people upstairs and 200 downstairs but obviously that’s not the case right now,” Marques said.
Sure, the home game would bring more people to the restaurant, but “it’s not the 60,000 people that would come into Blacksburg” if times were normal, Marques said.
“We had a big plan for next Saturday,” said Matt Walters, general manager of Buffalo Wild Wings at Valley View Mall in Roanoke. “It impacts everything from scheduling to sales projections. We had plans on having the entire store decorated up maroon, orange and blue. The supplies were ordered. We’re going to hold on to them and hope they’re able to reschedule that. We have overall concerns about the season completing.”
Walters estimated that losing the attraction of the UVa-Tech game could cost the restaurant a 10 to 15% loss in business for that day. “It’s tough to judge it with COVID because we’re at half-capacity. When you lose 90 seats that’s obviously a pretty big impact. Yeah, we’re bummed that it’s not happening, but on the operations side our most important thing is that we’re operating safely.”
Added Barry Caldwell, general manager of 419 West in Roanoke County: “Yes, we think that having Virginia Tech-UVa on next Saturday would boost business. That would be extra to what we’re already doing. It is what it is. We’ve just got to adjust. We were planning on a bigger day. Hopefully we’ll get some people still coming out to watch some other football.”
419 still plans to hold a viewing party with specials for every Tech game, whenever they happen.
“People can’t go to the game, so they have to go watch it somewhere. People want to get out and mingle a little bit. People are tired of sitting at home.”
Even without the boosts that come from Tech games, “Football’s still going to be on,” Caldwell said.
“We were going to have our upstairs area open and do a watch party upstairs,” said Devin Whittaker, manager of 202 Social House in downtown Roanoke. “We’re very heavily staffed for that day, ready for that game.”
Whittaker compared the constantly changing circumstances resulting from the pandemic to audible calls on the field. “We’re used to the audibles going on in the world right now. There’s an audible call, we’re just going to play with it and run with it.”
