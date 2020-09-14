Postponement of Commonwealth Cup causing some business issues

“We had a big plan for next Saturday,” said Matt Walters, general manager of Buffalo Wild Wings at Valley View Mall in Roanoke. “It impacts everything from scheduling to sales projections. We had plans on having the entire store decorated up maroon, orange and blue. The supplies were ordered. We’re going to hold on to them and hope they’re able to reschedule that. We have overall concerns about the season completing.”

Walters estimated that losing the attraction of the UVa-Tech game could cost the restaurant a 10 to 15% loss in business for that day. “It’s tough to judge it with COVID because we’re at half-capacity. When you lose 90 seats that’s obviously a pretty big impact. Yeah, we’re bummed that it’s not happening, but on the operations side our most important thing is that we’re operating safely.”

Added Barry Caldwell, general manager of 419 West in Roanoke County: “Yes, we think that having Virginia Tech-UVa on next Saturday would boost business. That would be extra to what we’re already doing. It is what it is. We’ve just got to adjust. We were planning on a bigger day. Hopefully we’ll get some people still coming out to watch some other football.”

419 still plans to hold a viewing party with specials for every Tech game, whenever they happen.