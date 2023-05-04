BLACKSBURG — There are inherent benefits to entering a second season leading a football program. The main one for Brent Pry is his understanding of the specific areas Virginia Tech needed to address following spring practices.

It became apparent the Hokies needed a playmaking defensive end to add to the corps of edge players already on the roster. A good foundation has been established with C.J. McCray, Cole Nelson, Jorden McDonald and Keyshawn Burgos, but adding an end who can win one-on-one battles and be on the field in all situations was a priority.

The Hokies landed the playmaker they wanted out of the transfer portal on Thursday.

Former Florida defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland posted on social media that he verbally committed to Virginia Tech. The former four-star recruit has two years of eligibility remaining.

“We’ve got to add somebody that can be a bona fide playmaker at end — run game, pass game, win more one-on-ones, which we didn’t do enough of last year,” Pry said Tuesday in a sitdown interview. “We’re in pursuit there.”

Powell-Ryland was recruited by Tech’s previous coaching staff when he was at Indian River High School in Portsmouth, with Zohn Burden serving as Powell-Ryland’s primary recruiter.

The 6-foot-3, 234-pound Powell-Ryland chose Florida and played defensive end and outside linebacker during his three seasons with the Gators. He redshirted in 2020, playing sparingly in 2021 and saw an increased role this past season.

He recorded 29 tackles, six tackles for a loss, three sacks, four quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles in 2022.

Powell-Ryland is expected to play immediately with McCray, Nelson, McDonald and Burgos.

The defensive end rotation became a priority for Tech to address with Kyree Moyston entering the transfer portal and Ishmael Findlayter missing the final few weeks of spring practice after undergoing a minor procedure on his left shoulder.

Moyston’s departure was one of 10 from the Tech roster following the conclusion of spring practice.

It was a deliberate and meticulous paring down of scholarship players by Pry to get the Hokies below the maximum number of 85 scholarships for the 2023 season.

Tech opened spring with 92 scholarship players (returners, midyear enrollees and incoming high school players) on the roster, and the Hokies have 83 scholarship players following Powell-Ryland’s commitment.

“I’ve been transparent with the team since we started this semester that we had more guys on scholarship than we had spots for,” Pry said Tuesday. “There was competition all over the place on how we were going to get the scholarship numbers right, how we were going to get the walk-on numbers right. I think I bet I’ve said to them 10 times it’s my job to make this the most competitive roster that we possibly can. That’s my job.”

Linebacker J.R Walker and wide receiver Christian Moss both elected to end their football careers, and Moss is expected to remain enrolled at Virginia Tech to complete his major in sports media and analytics.

Moyston, Kenji Walker, Elijah Howard, Tahj Bullock, Devin Farrell, Dallan Wright, Jalen Hoyle and Cam Johnson are in the transfer portal.

“I’d say there were some curveballs down the stretch. Academics are a factor for me, student conduct’s a factor, obviously skill set, if they’ve had enough opportunity to say, listen, we’ve given you a pretty fair shot here and it’s just not working and I don’t think you can do it,” Pry said. “Some of it was, well, maybe we’ll keep you around, you stay on this roster, and you get another shot if you change positions. If you’re not comfortable with that, that’s OK, but then we’ve got to move on. I knew where we needed to get to, and I wanted a little bit of wiggle room to do some work in the portal.”

Pry added there are two other positions he wants to address in the transfer portal.

The first is adding an offensive lineman, whether it’s another interior lineman or a tackle that gives the team flexibility to move players around to complete the starting unit. “We’re still looking to have a first five that we feel really good about,” Pry said.

The Hokies want to add a defensive back “to help bridge the gap” between the five players Pry considers starters (Dorian Strong, Monsoor Delane, Nasir Peoples, Jalen Stroman and Derrick Canteen) and freshmen like safety Mose Phillips and cornerback Antonio Cotman Jr. who impressed during spring practice.

“Do they check the box from a talent standpoint and are they a good fit for us?” Pry said of finding players in the transfer portal. “Right now, I feel like we’re 12 for 12 on guys being right for us out of the transfer portal. Guys that are good teammates and workers and fun to be around and went to school. That’s important.”