Practice observations from Virginia Tech’s spring practice No. 8

Route tracker

Virginia Tech’s skill players ran through various routes and formations with the quarterbacks. The first team offense looked like it did at the end of last fall with Braxton Burmeister starting out with a 12 personnel package featuring tight ends James Mitchell and Nick Gallo wide receivers Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson; and running back Raheem Blackshear.

The Hokies swapped out Gallo for Changa Hodge for a few reps to go with a three receiver look.

That first team group came back in for two more sets with a different running back each time (Jalen Holston and Keshawn King). Drake DeIuliis also took reps with the first team at tight end.

The second team group featured Knox Kadum at quarterback, Hodge, Tink Boyd and Dallan Wright at receiver; and Ty Eller at tight end. The third team was Blumrick at quarterback, Luke Bussel, Carl Smith and Jaylen Jones at receiver; and Wilfried Pene at tight end.

Hold tight