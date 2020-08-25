Projected Virginia Tech 2020 scholarship chart after fall camp

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente closed out fall camp by putting placekicker John Parker Romo on scholarship.

The Tulsa transfer walked-on last year with the Hokies and took over the team's kickoff duties in Week 2. He averaged 64.1 yards per kick with a 73.9 touchback percentage (ranked No. 11 in FBS).

Fuente has handed out scholarships to walk-ons throughout his tenure during the month of August. According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Romo will be the only walk-on to receive a scholarship headed into the season.

The kicker's scholarship along with the addition of a FCS grad transfers Changa Hodge and Devin Taylor put Tech closer to the 85-player scholarship limit.

Here's an updated look at the team's projected scholarship chart coming out of fall camp...

Seniors: 19

Juniors: 22

Sophomores: 20

Freshmen: 22 (9 redshirt, 13 true)

Scholarship players for 2020: 83

Position Senior Junior Sophomores Freshman QB (4) Hendon Hooker (RS), Braxton Burmeister (RS) Quincy Patterson (RS) Knox Kadum (RS) RB (10) Jalen Holston, Khalil Herbert (GRAD) Terius Wheatley (RS), Marco Lee (JUCO) Cole Beck (RS), Keshawn King, Raheem Blackshear (RS) Tahj Gary (RS), Jalen Hampton, Jordan Brunson WR (8) Evan Fairs (GRAD), Changa Hodge (GRAD) Tre Turner Darryle Simmons (RS), Kaleb Smith (RS), Tayvion Robinson Jaden Payoute (RS), Elijah Bowick (RS), Tyree Saunders TE (4) Drake Deiulis (RS), James Mitchell Nick Gallo Wilfried Pene OL (15) Austin Cannon (RS), T.J. Jackson (RS), Zachariah Hoyt (RS), Tyrell Smith (RS) Lecitus Smith (RS), Silas Dzansi (RS), Brock Hoffman (RS), Christian Darrisaw Walker Culver (RS), Bryan Hudson, Luke Tenuta (RS), Doug Nester Jesse Hanson (RS), Parker Clements, Kaden Moore DE (10) Emmanuel Belmar (RS), Justus Reed (GRAD) Zion Debose (RS), Jaylen Griffin (RS), TyJuan Garbutt (RS) Eli Adams (RS) Derrell Bailey, Justin Beadles, Alec Bryant, Robert Wooten DT (6) DaShawn Crawford, Jarrod Hewitt (RS) Jaden Cunningham (RS) Mario Kendricks, Norell Pollard Josh Fuga (RS) LB (6) Rayshard Ashby Dax Hollifield, Amare Barno (RS) Alan Tisdale (RS), Keshon Artis (RS) Dean Ferguson (RS) CB (7) Devin Taylor (GRAD) Jermaine Waller, Brion Murray Armani Chatman (RS), Nadir Thompson (RS) Ny'Quee Hawkins (RS), Dorian Strong S (8) Divine Deablo (RS), Tyree Rogers (RS) Chamarri Conner, Devon Hunter (RS) Nasir Peoples (RS) J.R. Walker (RS), Lakeem Rudloph, Keonta Jenkins K (1) Brian Johnson (RS), John Parker Romo P/LS (2) Oscar Bradburn Oscar Shadley

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

