 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Projected Virginia Tech 2020 scholarship chart after fall camp
0 comments

Projected Virginia Tech 2020 scholarship chart after fall camp

Only $5 for 5 months
Hendon Hooker
Courtesy of Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente closed out fall camp by putting placekicker John Parker Romo on scholarship. 

The Tulsa transfer walked-on last year with the Hokies and took over the team's kickoff duties in Week 2. He averaged 64.1 yards per kick with a 73.9 touchback percentage (ranked No. 11 in FBS). 

Fuente has handed out scholarships to walk-ons throughout his tenure during the month of August. According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Romo will be the only walk-on to receive a scholarship headed into the season. 

The kicker's scholarship along with the addition of a FCS grad transfers Changa Hodge and Devin Taylor put Tech closer to the 85-player scholarship limit. 

Here's an updated look at the team's projected scholarship chart coming out of fall camp...

Seniors: 19

Juniors: 22

Sophomores: 20

Freshmen: 22 (9 redshirt, 13 true)

Scholarship players for 2020: 83

Position Senior Junior Sophomores Freshman 
 QB (4) Hendon Hooker (RS), Braxton Burmeister (RS)Quincy Patterson (RS)Knox Kadum (RS)
 RB (10)Jalen Holston, Khalil Herbert (GRAD)Terius Wheatley (RS), Marco Lee (JUCO)Cole Beck (RS), Keshawn King, Raheem Blackshear (RS)Tahj Gary (RS), Jalen Hampton, Jordan Brunson
 WR (8)Evan Fairs (GRAD), Changa Hodge (GRAD)Tre TurnerDarryle Simmons (RS), Kaleb Smith (RS), Tayvion RobinsonJaden Payoute (RS), Elijah Bowick (RS), Tyree Saunders
 TE (4) Drake Deiulis (RS), James MitchellNick Gallo Wilfried Pene
 OL (15)Austin Cannon (RS), T.J. Jackson (RS), Zachariah Hoyt (RS), Tyrell Smith (RS)Lecitus Smith (RS), Silas Dzansi (RS), Brock Hoffman (RS), Christian DarrisawWalker Culver (RS), Bryan Hudson, Luke Tenuta (RS), Doug NesterJesse Hanson (RS), Parker Clements, Kaden Moore
 DE (10)Emmanuel Belmar (RS), Justus Reed (GRAD) Zion Debose (RS), Jaylen Griffin (RS), TyJuan Garbutt (RS)Eli Adams (RS)Derrell Bailey, Justin Beadles, Alec Bryant, Robert Wooten 
 DT (6)DaShawn Crawford, Jarrod Hewitt (RS)Jaden Cunningham (RS)Mario Kendricks, Norell PollardJosh Fuga (RS) 
 LB (6) Rayshard AshbyDax Hollifield, Amare Barno (RS)Alan Tisdale (RS), Keshon Artis (RS)Dean Ferguson (RS)  
 CB (7)Devin Taylor (GRAD)Jermaine Waller, Brion MurrayArmani Chatman (RS), Nadir Thompson (RS)Ny'Quee Hawkins (RS), Dorian Strong
 S (8) Divine Deablo (RS), Tyree Rogers (RS)Chamarri Conner, Devon Hunter (RS)Nasir Peoples (RS)J.R. Walker (RS), Lakeem Rudloph, Keonta Jenkins
 K (1)Brian Johnson (RS), John Parker Romo   
 P/LS (2)Oscar BradburnOscar Shadley   

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Virginia Tech's Divine Deablo and James Mitchell speak to the media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert