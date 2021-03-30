Projected Virginia Tech depth chart midway through 2021 spring practice

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is nearing the halfway point of spring camp. The Hokies were on the field for practice No. 7 (out of 15) on Tuesday at the team’s indoor practice facility.
This seemed like a good point to check in on where the team’s depth chart stands based on discussions with sources with knowledge of the situation. The look at the roster doesn’t include any of the transfers or signees expected to enroll this summer.
Special teams also isn’t included in the projected depth chart since Tech planned on installing certain base packages this week.
Quarterbacks
- Braxton Burmeister
- Knox Kadum OR Connor Blumrick
Nothing too earth shattering here.
There’s a pretty significant gap between Burmeister and the rest of the quarterback room as expected. The coaching staff remains enamored with Burmeister’s potential, and believe with a full offseason he can take the passing game to another level.
The tradeoff? Don’t expect as many designed run calls in the fall as offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen relied on with Hendon Hooker as the team’s starter. Hooker averaged 12.7 carries in 19 games the last two years. The Hokies will likely be more selective as they try to keep Burmeister healthy.
Running backs
- Jalen Holston
- Raheem Blackshear
- Marco Lee OR Keshawn King
Jalen Holston’s best season for Tech came in 2018 when the sophomore rushed for 281 yards (4.9 yards per carry), but 175 of those yards came in games decided by 20 points or more. He had a reduced role over the last two years, and fans will likely be skeptical he’s capable of replacing Khalil Herbert, the program’s first 1,000-yard rusher in a decade.
The sentiment inside Tech’s locker room is the opposite.
Holston has a long track record as a standout special teams contributor, and continued growth on the practice field as evidence the timing could be right for Holston to have a breakout season of sorts.
Lee and King are coming along as well, but still have ground to make up on Holston and Blackshear. There’s still time for one of the team’s younger running backs — including second-year freshman Jordan Brunson and Jalen Hampton — to make a move during the second half of spring camp.
Wide receivers
- Tre Turner
- Changa Hodge
- Tayvion Robinson
- Dallan Wright OR Tyree Saunders
- Kaleb Smith OR Jaden Payoute
- Da’Wain Lofton OR Jaylen Jones
Tech’s two deep at receiver remains a work in progress.
Jaden Payoute’s spring was pretty much over before it started and fellow receiver Kaleb Smith is a limited participant thanks to the shoulder injury he suffered last fall. The coaching staff is just as high on Payoute as they were last year, and are hoping his latest surgery puts this injury behind him for good.
Their absence has allowed a group of freshmen to get more reps this spring, and The Roanoke Times has heard encouraging early progress reports on early enrollees Da’Wain Lofton and Jaylen Jones.
Lofton is a 5-foot-11, 179-pound three-star signee out of North Side High School in Texas. He owns school career records at the school with 5,000-plus all-purpose yards. Jones is a 6-foot-1, 203-pound three-signee out of Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond. He didn’t play in the fall, but earned all-state honors as a junior with 1,369 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.
One other name to watch is walk-on Will Kakavitsas — a 6-foot-1, 180-pounder out of North Carolina — who signed with Tech in 2019 and redshirted.
Offensive line
Left tackle
- Luke Tenuta
- Silas Dzansi
Left guard
- Lecitus Smith
- Jesse Hanson
Center
- Brock Hoffman
- Jesse Hanson
Right guard
- Silas Dzansi
- Kaden Moore
Right tackle
- Parker Clements
- Derrell Bailey
Tech went from having the deepest offensive line of Fuente’s tenure last season to just the opposite in a matter of months. The unexpected departure of Doug Nester and Bryan Hudson hit the team’s numbers and the coaches aren’t sugarcoating things. The Hokies will need to sign a transfer in the coming months even with former Maryland interior lineman Johnny Jordan enrolling in May.
Things would be even worse if Kaden Moore and Parker Clements weren’t taking a big step forward. Clements is an early frontrunner to start at right tackle with Luke Tenuta sliding over to the left side of the line to replace Christian Darrisaw.
Tight end
- James Mitchell
- Nick Gallo OR Drake DeIuliis
One of the best bits of news Tech got during the offseason was James Mitchell announcing he was coming back to campus for the 2021 season. Mitchell will still have eligibility left after this year, but everyone expects him to be training for the NFL at this time next year.
Tech coaches also love the depth they have behind him.
According to Pro Football Focus, Drake Deluliis played a career-high 242 snaps last season and he could be in line for a similar workload this fall. The staff also loves Wilfried Pene’s potential even though there’s still a possibility he could change positions somewhere down the line. Pene, a native of France, arrived late in the fall thanks to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Defensive ends
- Amare Barno
- Jaylen Griffin
- Emmanuel Belmar
- Robert Wooten
Tech still plans to rely on a deep rotation on the defensive line, so the Hokies will really be three deep at both defensive end and tackle.
Barno had a breakout season last year, and the coaching staff doesn’t believe he’s reached anywhere near his ceiling. He would make for a strong first team pairing with Belmar, one of Tech’s super seniors who opted to take advantage of the free year of eligibility.
Wooten remains in front of his fellow 2020 signees Justin Beadles and Alec Bryant. He played 140 snaps as a true freshman and is trending in the right direction this spring. Beadles — a 6-foot-5, 232-pounder — remains a name to watch down the line.
Defensive tackle
- Norell Pollard
- DaShawn Crawford OR Josh Fuga
- Jordan Williams
- Mario Kendricks
Norell Pollard and Mario Kendricks have been locked in this spring (and started the winter in really good shape) while Clemson transfer Jordan Williams is fitting right in.
Jaden Cunningham did report after opting out last year with an Achilles injury, and he’s working his way back into the mix. Cunningham would be a different kind of run-stopper at 6-foot-2, 306-pounds. The junior college transfer has battled injuries ever since he stepped on campus in 2019 when he dealt with plantar fasciitis.
Contributions from Cunningham would be a bonus for a room that’s developing quite nicely.
Middle Linebacker
- Dax Hollifield
- Keshon Artis OR Dean Ferguson
Outside Linebacker
- Alan Tisdale
- Lakeem Rudolph
Tech obviously was concerned with its depth at linebacker given the recent verbal commit from former Marshall linebacker C.J. McCray. McCray hasn’t officially signed yet, but he’s expected to come in and work behind Alan Tisdale at outside linebacker.
During spring camp, Lakeem Rudolph and early enrollee Isi Etute are competing for the backup spot. Rudolph was listed as a safety last year, but he knew he might move up when he signed given his size. He’s now listed on Tech’s roster at 6-foot-4 and 215-pounds.
Keshon Artis opted out last season, but he’s having a nice spring as is Dean Ferguson behind Dax Hollifield at middle linebacker.
Cornerback
- Jermaine Waller
- Armani Chatman
- Brion Murray OR Dorian Strong
Tech is feeling pretty good about its depth at corner, and it’s no coincidence that Jermaine Waller hasn’t had any issues this spring. He is helping evaluate a position room that played well last fall considering the challenges they faced.
Free Safety
- Keonta Jenkins
- Tyree Rogers
Boundary Safety
- Tae Daley OR Devin Taylor
- J.R. Walker
Nickel
- Chamarri Conner
- Nasir Peoples
A source with knowledge of the team’s plans said things are still very fluid at safety. Many of the defensive backs (especially the underclassmen) are repping at multiple spots.
The good news? There’s healthy competition at each spot.
One of the more concrete pieces of information The Roanoke Times has learned is that the plan remains to keep Devin Taylor at boundary safety. He was a standout corner at Illinois State, but started seven games at the position last year and will compete for playing time with Tae Daley.
Keonta Jenkins is an early front runner at free safety to replace Divine Deablo. Jenkins started Tech’s first two games at boundary safety last season as a true freshman. He mostly played special teams the rest of the year after being sidelined from COVID protocols in early October.
Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton said he was pleased with how Jenkins handled what he described in December as “the most unique season” of anybody on the team, and was excited about him having a bigger role this year.