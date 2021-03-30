Projected Virginia Tech depth chart midway through 2021 spring practice

One of the best bits of news Tech got during the offseason was James Mitchell announcing he was coming back to campus for the 2021 season. Mitchell will still have eligibility left after this year, but everyone expects him to be training for the NFL at this time next year.

Tech coaches also love the depth they have behind him.

According to Pro Football Focus, Drake Deluliis played a career-high 242 snaps last season and he could be in line for a similar workload this fall. The staff also loves Wilfried Pene’s potential even though there’s still a possibility he could change positions somewhere down the line. Pene, a native of France, arrived late in the fall thanks to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Defensive ends

Amare Barno Jaylen Griffin

Emmanuel Belmar Robert Wooten

Tech still plans to rely on a deep rotation on the defensive line, so the Hokies will really be three deep at both defensive end and tackle.