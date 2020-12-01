 Skip to main content
Projected Virginia Tech scholarship chart with two games left in the 2020 season
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech lost three players to transfer portal this month. 

The departures of backup quarterback Quincy Patterson along with wide receivers Darryle Simmons and Elijah Bowick leaves the Hokies with 80 scholarship players on the roster with two weeks left in the regular season. 

There's uncertainty at a few spots as well with safety Devon Hunter currently serving an indefinite suspension and multiple players opting out (linebacker Keshon Artis, defensive end Zion Debose and defensive tackle Jaden Cunningham). 

Tech's 19 seniors could extend their careers with the NCAA giving fall student-athletes an additional year of eligibility. 

Here's an updated look at the team's projected scholarship chart with two games left to go in the regular season...

Seniors: 19

Juniors: 23

Sophomores: 16

Freshmen: 22 (8 redshirt, 14 true)

Scholarship players for 2020: 80

Position Senior Junior Sophomores Freshman 
 QB (3) Hendon Hooker (RS), Braxton Burmeister (RS) Knox Kadum (RS)
 RB (9)Jalen Holston, Khalil Herbert (GRAD)Terius Wheatley (RS), Marco Lee (JUCO)Keshawn King, Raheem Blackshear (RS)Tahj Gary (RS), Jalen Hampton, Jordan Brunson
 WR (8)Evan Fairs (GRAD), Changa Hodge (GRAD)Tre TurnerKaleb Smith (RS), Tayvion RobinsonJaden Payoute (RS), Tyree Saunders, Dallan Wright
 TE (4) Drake Deiulis (RS), James MitchellNick Gallo Wilfried Pene
 OL (14)Austin Cannon (RS), T.J. Jackson (RS), Zachariah Hoyt (RS), Tyrell Smith (RS)Lecitus Smith (RS), Silas Dzansi (RS), Brock Hoffman (RS), Christian DarrisawBryan Hudson, Luke Tenuta (RS), Doug NesterJesse Hanson (RS), Parker Clements, Kaden Moore
 DE (10)Emmanuel Belmar (RS), Justus Reed (GRAD) Zion Debose (RS), Jaylen Griffin (RS), TyJuan Garbutt (RS)Eli Adams (RS)Derrell Bailey, Justin Beadles, Alec Bryant, Robert Wooten 
 DT (6)DaShawn Crawford, Jarrod Hewitt (RS)Jaden Cunningham (RS)Mario Kendricks, Norell PollardJosh Fuga (RS) 
 LB (6) Rayshard AshbyDax Hollifield, Amare Barno (RS)Alan Tisdale (RS), Keshon Artis (RS)Dean Ferguson (RS)  
 CB (7)Devin Taylor (GRAD)Jermaine Waller, Brion MurrayArmani Chatman (RS), Nadir Thompson (RS)Ny'Quee Hawkins (RS), Dorian Strong
 S (8) Divine Deablo (RS), Tyree Rogers (RS)Chamarri Conner, Devon Hunter (RS)Nasir Peoples (RS)J.R. Walker (RS), Lakeem Rudloph, Keonta Jenkins
 K (2)Brian Johnson (RS), John Parker Romo   
 P/LS (2)Oscar BradburnOscar Shadley   
