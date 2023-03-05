GREENSBORO, N.C. — History was made at the Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday.

Eighth-ranked and third-seeded Virginia Tech won the ACC women's basketball tournament for the first time, beating Louisville 75-67 in the title game.

Tech senior center Elizabeth Kitley became teary in a postgame press conference when talking about what the championship meant to her.

"It's awesome to have that banner in Cassell. It's going to be there forever and remind me of it. I just can't say enough about Coach [Kenny] Brooks and what he's done for this program and for me personally. And it's just really awesome for everything that … we talked about to happen," Kitley said as she choked up. "One of our biggest goals, we did it together and I'm just really proud and happy."

"You've got me tearing up now," point guard Georgia Amoore said to her as she sat next to Kitley in the press conference.

The jubilant Hokies (27-4) jumped up and down at center court at game's end before gathering for a group hug.

The players then headed to the sideline. Brooks hugged Amoore, then hugged Kitley.

"It's so good for Virginia Tech and the women's program," Amoore said later of winning the title. "It's so good for Coach Brooks.

"It solidified Virginia Tech as a legit contender and I'm super proud of that because we deserve the respect."

Amoore had 25 points and three 3-pointers Sunday. She sank a total of 14 3-pointers in the team's three tournament wins, breaking the ACC tournament record. She was named the tournament most valuable player.

"Our team just wanted it so bad," Amoore said of winning the tournament. "From the start, we were saying we were going to win it. And we just all had to believe and give every single ounce of effort."

The championship came one year after Virginia Tech won the ACC men's basketball tournament for the first time.

"The thing that really drove it for me … was watching the men's team win it," Amoore said. "This whole theme this year was, 'We deserve one, too.’"

The Hokies won a tournament championship for the third time in their history. They captured the Metro Conference tournament in 1994 and claimed the Atlantic 10 tournament in 1998.

"I'm so proud," Brooks said. "We said [last summer] we would be here, and we never wavered.

"Every time we work out, we talk about it. … In the summer we talked about the chemistry had to be important. … We knew we were going to have to jell, and we talked about if they were … willing to sacrifice, the sky's the limit, they can be ACC champions."

Brooks, who became the first Black head coach to win the ACC women's basketball tournament, is in his seventh season at Tech.

"My first year we were preseason No. [12] in the ACC [poll]," Brooks said. "We had to build it from the ground up. We had to change the culture."

After the team cut down the nets, Kitley entered the postgame press conference with one of the nets around her neck. She scored 20 points in the win.

Later, the other net was worn by fellow senior Cayla King in the locker room.

"It's a good accessory," King joked. "When people cry after cutting a net down, it's because of all the hard work. … We won it. All our hard work was for something."

Guard Kayana Traylor sat in front of her locker with the championship trophy at her feet.

"This is exactly what I came to Tech for," said Traylor, who is in her second season at Tech after transferring from Purdue.

The Hokies earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament — not that they were in any danger of missing the NCAAs had they not gotten the automatic berth.

Virginia Tech will enter the NCAAs on an 11-game winning streak.

"Couldn't go into the tournament much better," forward Taylor Soule said. "We're not done yet."

The pairings for the NCAA Tournament will be announced on ESPN at 8 p.m. on March 12. ESPN "bracketologist" Charlie Creme tweeted after Tech's win Sunday that he now projects Tech to have moved up to being the fourth No. 1 seed.

With Sunday's game tied at 14, the Hokies scored the final seven points of the first quarter and the first two points of the second quarter to build a 23-14 lead. They led the rest of the way. Amoore had five points in the run.

Fourth-seeded Louisville (23-11) scored the final four points of the third quarter to cut the lead to 51-44.

"In that timeout we were just like, 'We're not letting anybody take this from us,'” Traylor said. "We just kind of picked up the intensity."

The Hokies began the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run to extend the lead to 58-44 with 7:52 to go. Traylor began the run with a 3-pointer.

"Traylor made a big-time step-back 3," Cardinals coach Jeff Walz said. "That 7-0 run … was really a dagger."

Amoore and Soule also scored in that run.

Soule finished with 13 points.

"Soule made some big shots," Walz said. "We challenged her to make some 15-, 18-footers and she did."

Merissah Russell made a 3-pointer to trim the lead to 73-67 with 28 seconds left. But Kitley made two free throws with 15.1 seconds left to seal the win.

The Hokies were 25 of 27 from the free-throw line; Louisville was 10 of 12.

Louisville shot only 37.3% from the field.

"We're not just an offensive team," Brooks said. "We're also a defensive team. And defense wins championships."

All-ACC first-team pick Hailey Van Lith of Louisville was held to 12 points, seven below her regular-season average. She was just 4 of 17 from the field.

"King … did a phenomenal job on Hailey," Brooks said. "We started Kayana Traylor on [Van Lith] and K.T.'s fast. … We went [next to] where Cayla King was guarding her and [King's] length I think bothered her. … And then it's kind of like finishing up with Taylor Soule. … So I don't think she really got comfortable with all the different looks."

Chrislyn Carr had 27 points for Louisville.

The game was played in front of a pro-Hokies crowd of 6,802 fans.

"The game felt like a home game at times," Kitley said.