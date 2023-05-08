BLACKSBURG — Grant Wells emerged from Virginia Tech’s spring practices as the starting quarterback. Wells, in his second season with the Hokies, looked more decisive in his decision-making process and showed more polish compared to how he played in 2022.

Hokies coach Brent Pry said Wells would start if the 2023 campaign began today. Wells took every snap in last season’s opener, but that wouldn’t be the case today in Pry’s mind.

Baylor transfer Kryon Drones would play, according to Pry, and that leaves the battle wide open for the starter’s role heading into fall camp and the Sept. 2 opener against Old Dominion.

“I think we've got two really good ones,” Pry said last week.

Pry echoed what he said after the April 15 spring game when he stated the Hokies have two quarterbacks “we can potentially win with.”

Drones’ first look in the Tech offense during the spring game wasn’t ideal with an offensive line that featured second- and third-string players because of injuries. The pocket collapsed quickly and Drones couldn’t scramble with quarterbacks not being taken to the ground.

“I don't think the spring game was a great example of what he's done this spring,” Pry said of Drones, “but I think I'm excited about him.”

Wells is in the same position for the second consecutive year after he closed last spring as the starter. The difference this year is Drones appears to be a more viable option to contend for the starting job compared to Jason Brown in 2022.

Brown only appeared in three games last season and transferred to Jackson State.

“I think Kyron is just getting better all the time,” Pry said. “That's what he showed this spring.”

Pry didn’t explicitly mention the Hokies potentially utilizing a two-quarterback system with Wells and Drones. Though, saying Wells would start and Drones would play is similar to what Justin Fuente said regarding Hendon Hooker and Braxton Burmeister in 2020.

Tech went to a two-quarterback system at the end of the 2008 season with Sean Glennon and Tyrod Taylor.

The idea of Wells and Drones both seeing the field materialized with the move of offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen becoming the quarterbacks coach.

“I think having that, particularly for Grant and then a new guy like Kyron to have the play caller in the room every day with you, that's invaluable,” Pry said.

Wells said after the spring game there was improvement in the quarterback room because of Bowen’s work with the group on a daily basis in the spring. Pry added he felt there was a “disconnect” last season with not having the play caller working with the quarterbacks, and he actually spoke with Bowen during the offseason about potentially coaching the position if Brad Glenn left for another job.

“I wouldn't have done it if Tyler wasn't as bright as he is with football IQ,” Pry said, “and he's one of those guys, he can't stop talking to people [about] scheme and ideas and technique. On top of it, he's a tremendous recruiter.”

Tech landed two quarterbacks in the 2023 recruiting class in William “Pop” Watson and Dylan Wittke, and Bowen has already secured a commitment from three-star recruit Davi Belfort in the 2024 recruiting class.

“You got to be able to go recruit quarterbacks at a national level,” Pry said.

Tahj Bullock and Devin Farrell both elected to enter the transfer portal after the spring practices, which got the Hokies to their ideal scholarship number of four at the quarterback position.

It also moved Watson up to third string behind Wells and Drones.

Watson impressed in the spring game by completing 3 of 4 passes for 49 yards — highlighted by a 39-yard rainbow pass for a touchdown to Tucker Holloway — and he rushed for 27 yards on three carries.

“I'll say this about Pop: he's mature, you know, he's very confident and comfortable out there,” Pry said. “And I think you did see that in a spring game. There's no panic. … It’s like he's in the backyard and just kind of plays. So I think some guys, it might be a little tough.

“And I think Dylan managed the game very well, to be honest. You know, both those guys, you know, won a lot of games in high school, a lot of experience as a high school signal caller, and I think we're in a good situation there.”