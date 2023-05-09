BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech elected to move Jalen Jones from a crowded wide receiver room to safety during the offseason. Jones received second-team reps at free safety behind Jalen Stromac and helped the Hokies build depth in the secondary.

There is the possibility one more offensive player could move to the defensive side.

Hokies coach Brent Pry said he and his staff talked with Chance Black about the possibility of moving the running back to the secondary for the upcoming season. Those talks were momentarily paused after Black had a sterling showing in the spring game.

Black, playing for the Maroon team, rushed for 66 yards and scored two touchdowns.

“I just told Chance, I said, you need to impact our team in the fall,” Pry said last week. “You're tough, you're fast, you got good size. I mean, if it's not a running back, where is it?”

Black is in a crowded running back room for the second straight season. He was behind Jalen Holston, Keyshawn King and Malachi Thomas (when healthy) last season, and the Hokies added electric freshman Jeremiah Coney to the group for 2023.

Bryce Duke is another returner who showed glimpses of potential in the spring game with 91 yards and a touchdown.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Black has the size to move to a different position, if needed.

“It's my job as a head coach to just get the most out of Chance Black. Where do we do that?” Pry said. “So, that's the only real discussion we've had with guys that, you know, are kind of fringe, two-deep guys.”

Where will Givens, Stevens line up?

Gunner Givens had an eventful spring game for the White team, to say the least.

The Lord Botetourt product primarily lined up inside at defensive tackle, but there were instances in which the 6-foot-5, 287-pound redshirt freshman came off the edge.

Pry believes Givens has the flexibility to play both positions for the Hokies.

Givens did not play at all last season.

“He had a good spring. He is a guy that has position flexibility,” Pry said. “I think we need this fall to really figure out he's either going to keep trending and be a good D-tackle here or we'll have the opportunity to move over and help us there.”

Incoming freshman Aycen Stevens is projected as a linebacker, but Pry feels his 6-foot-4, 230-pound frame could develop into a strong edge rusher.

“Is he a middle linebacker or is he a defensive end? He's got great size, but he’s got good film at linebacker,” Pry said.

Marve entering season as play caller

Pry spent 10 games multitasking last season. Not only was he the head coach, but he also called the defense. Then, heading into what turned into the season finale at Liberty, Pry turned the defensive play calling duties to defensive coordinator Chris Marve.

Marve’s defense came up with two fourth-quarter takeaways to record the road upset, and he is heading into 2023 as the play caller.

“The only thing I'm not confident in is me staying out of his way,” Pry said with a laugh. “But it's been good. … Chris did a tremendous job of preparing all fall as if he was going to call the plays each and every week. And so the transition was fairly easy for the Liberty game, you know, and, you know, obviously the foundation and who we are defensively isn't going to change. But that's not to say there won't be some wrinkles to it.”

Coney, other freshmen who could play in 2023

Four freshmen who received ample reps in the spring are expected to play a considerable amount in 2023.

Coney, safety Mose Phillips and receivers Ayden Greene and Marcell Baylor (Radford) are those who could see the field.

Greene and Baylor have six upperclassmen ahead of them on the depth chart, while Phillips got reps at both free and strong safety in the spring.

“He's just a smart kid, he’s a coach's son, he picked it up well,” Pry said of Phillips. He played both safety spots this spring and he's proved to be physical and he's got a nice frame on him.”

Competitive summer ahead

Pry and his staff ensured competition was on the agenda throughout the winter workouts and the spring practices. That is not going to change as the summer enrollees join the program and workouts commence.

Pry said the locker room felt “more together” because of the competition in the winter and the spring.

“We got to keep that going, you know, cookouts and events, and wideouts and DBs getting together, and O-line, D-line,” Pry said. “So there'll be a, you know, a mindful effort to make sure those things happen.”

Recruiting update

Tech has landed five verbal commitments for the 2024 recruiting class and the group ranks 37th in the nation by 247Sports.

Pry wants to build upon the group that was signed for 2023, develop those players and hopefully ink a similar class this upcoming winter.

The ideal situation would be to receive commitments from one or two of the four-star recruits who opted to go elsewhere.

“I think right now things are trending pretty good for us,” he said.