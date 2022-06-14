Quandary no more: Virginia Tech’s new staff putting Silas Dzani’s ‘outstanding talent base” to good use

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech offensive line coach Joe Rudolph doesn’t understand Silas Dzansi’s career path.

The sixth-year senior has bounced around the offensive line while moving in and out of the starting lineup throughout his lengthy career.

Dzansi played a career-high 12 games last season, but his seven starts came at three different positions — four at right tackle, two at left guard and one at left tackle — and was asked to play multiple positions in multiple games.

"He's a guy that's a little bit of a quandary to me,” Rudolph said, in an interview on Monday. “Why hasn't he been a regular starter?”

Tech’s previous staff named Dzansi the starting left tackle going into the 2018 opener against Florida State. He was a late scratch after missing practice the week leading up to the game with cramping.

Then freshman Christian Darrisaw took over the spot and held it down for three seasons while Dzansi never found his way back to left tackle until this spring. He spent much of the 2019 season at right tackle and 2020 most of his playing time was at right guard.

Dzansi suffered some minor injuries along the way that contributed to the position changes — the previous staff said the cramping issue was a recurring one — but Rudolph said the veteran offensive lineman made it through offseason workouts and spring camp without any issues.

“We've had these conversations,” Rudolph said. “I think it's probably more than anything just feeling confident.”

Dzansi should be feeling confident, according to Rudolph.

While Rudolph doesn’t have a depth chart in place yet, he made it clear how important Dzansi will be to his plans.

“I think he has an outstanding talent base,” Rudolph said. “I think he's smart. I think he's capable of doing anything I would ask him to do."

Tech lost three starters to the NFL (Brock Hoffman, Lectius Smith and Luke Tenuta), but new coach Brent Pry and offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen have both said they want to lean on the offensive line and dominate teams up front this fall.

The Hokies were the No. 41 ranked rushing offense last season with a respectable 185 yards per game (4.5 yards per carry), but games against Duke and Virginia — two of the worst rushing defenses in the FBS last year — skewed those numbers a bit. They averaged only 4.02 yards per carry the rest of the season.

Rudolph also anticipates Dzansi setting the tone in a key leadership role alongside fellow returning sixth year lineman Johnny Jordan. Nine of Tech’s 14 scholarship offensive linemen on the roster haven’t played in a single game and six of those nine are true freshmen.

“We need that from him,” Rudolph said. “I think he's ready to embrace that in every way."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.