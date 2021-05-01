Raiders take Virginia Tech safety Divine Deablo in 3rd round of NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted former Virginia Tech safety Divine Deablo with the No. 17 pick in the third round on Friday night.
It was the first time since the 2008 draft that Tech had at least three players go in the first three rounds.
The Raiders used the second of back-to-back picks in the round to take Deablo at No. 80 overall. They selected Buffalo defensive end Malcolm Koonce at No. 79.
It was a big jump for Deablo from the most prominent draft projections that had him going between the fourth and sixth rounds, but he was trending upward in recent weeks after running a 4.46 40-yard dash at Tech’s pro day.
He also had a strong showing at the Senior Bowl, which was the only other time NFL scouts were able to see prospects in person.
The safety was another developmental success story for the Hokies. He signed with the team as a three-star receiver out of Mount Tabor High School in North Carolina. He was a standout special teams player as a true freshman in 2016 before moving over to the defensive side of the ball.
He made an early impression at safety a year later, but suffered a season-ending leg injury just four games into the season.
Deablo was fully recovered by the time Tech opened the season at Florida State in 2018, and ended up starting 33 games over a three-year span at free safety. He had 206 career tackles (117 solo) with 12.5 for a loss, six interceptions (four of them came in 2020) with 11 pass breakups.
Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton got emotional in December when he discussed the impact Deablo had on the program during his time in Blacksburg, which went well beyond his contributions on game day.
“If he’s not the best human being I’ve ever met in my life, he’s in a category of, like, three,” Hamilton said. “He’s one of the best people – if you meet him, he’ll be one of the best people you’ll ever meet in your life. ... He was the example for the other players, young and old, to follow with his work ethic, with his unselfishness, with how quickly he learned things, with his communication, with doing anything, anything that was asked of him to the best of his ability.”
Given Hamilton’s affinity for Deablo, it was no surprise that he was one of the first Virginia Tech coaches to congratulate the safety on social media after the pick was announced.
“Raiders, you just got a diamond!” Hamilton tweeted. “I’ve been blessed in my lifetime to be around some really good players and some really good people, you, my dude, are in the top 0.001% in both categories. Keep being YOU forever and always!”
While Deablo played safety for the Hokies, Raiders general manager Mike Mayock made it clear in a press conference on Friday night that his future is at linebacker.
“It was more about our linebacker coach Richard Smith jumping on the table and saying this is a starting Will [weakside] linebacker in the NFL,” Mayock said when asked about Deablo’s position. “At 257 pounds, he ran a 4.42. He’s a looser athlete than you would think for that size. We do think he could play strong safety, but the allure to us is he can Will linebacker position.”
Mayock also echoed what Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy told The Roanoke Times in February, the executive is putting a premium on position-less players.
“I think if you look last year at some of the players that went in the second round that were kind of like him, the [Jeremy] Chinn kid went to Carolina in the second round and became their starting Will, and New England took a kid [Kyle Dugger], in the second round from a small school and they used him in a bunch of ways that were kind of cool,” Mayock said. “They used [him] at safety, as a dime linebacker, at nickel. I think the league is changing where you don’t have to define what the position is anymore on defense. I think that’s what he is.”
According to Spotrac, the estimated value of Deablo’s contract is $4.98 million with an estimated signing bonus of $982,422.