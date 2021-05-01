Raiders take Virginia Tech safety Divine Deablo in 3rd round of NFL Draft

Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton got emotional in December when he discussed the impact Deablo had on the program during his time in Blacksburg, which went well beyond his contributions on game day.

“If he’s not the best human being I’ve ever met in my life, he’s in a category of, like, three,” Hamilton said. “He’s one of the best people – if you meet him, he’ll be one of the best people you’ll ever meet in your life. ... He was the example for the other players, young and old, to follow with his work ethic, with his unselfishness, with how quickly he learned things, with his communication, with doing anything, anything that was asked of him to the best of his ability.”

Given Hamilton’s affinity for Deablo, it was no surprise that he was one of the first Virginia Tech coaches to congratulate the safety on social media after the pick was announced.

“Raiders, you just got a diamond!” Hamilton tweeted. “I’ve been blessed in my lifetime to be around some really good players and some really good people, you, my dude, are in the top 0.001% in both categories. Keep being YOU forever and always!”

While Deablo played safety for the Hokies, Raiders general manager Mike Mayock made it clear in a press conference on Friday night that his future is at linebacker.