Rare Louisville trip will challenge Virginia Tech’s defense

Louisville’s offense had nine plays go for 20-yards or more and five of those went for 40-plus yards with a different skill position player accounting for each. It’s the kind of Cardinals offense Tech expects to face on Saturday.

“Their running back and quarterback, anybody on their skill positions can really catch the ball and turn it from a 10-yard gain into an 80-yard gain into a blink of an eye,” Virginia Tech defensive back Brion Murray said.

Louisville has dual-threat quarterback Malik Cunningham under center. Cunningham has thrown for 1,396 yards (62.9%) with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also ran the ball 63 times for 173 yards. He has one of the ACC’s best running backs (Javian Hawkins) and top receivers (Tutu Atwell) as weapons.

There’s been no sophomore slump for Hawkins, who was second in the league last year with 1,525 rushing yards. He averaged 115.5 yards per game this season and rushed for six touchdowns.

Atwell has 450 receiving yards with five touchdowns.

Fuente knows that Satterfield doesn’t make a defensive coordinator’s job any easier either with his play calling and game plan.

“Their scheme, to me, they do a great job of having complimentary offense — they have the stretch inside zone, perimeter run and all the nakeds, and run the quarterback off that, and they are in unbalanced [formations],” Fuente said. “It's kind of one thing after another. You can tell they are doing a great job keeping it as simple as they can for the lineman then moving around all the pieces around on the outside. It's pretty special."

