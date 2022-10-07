Ready or not, Hokies take aim at Pitt

BLACKSBURG – You can’t fake confidence.

You must cultivate it in camp, grow it in midweek practices, then unleash it on the world.

So says Virginia Tech defensive backs coach Derek Jones, who ought to know. He was a four-year letterwinner at cornerback at Ole Miss, going up against the best receivers the SEC had to offer. He got beat sometimes; he had to learn to bounce back quickly.

That’s Jones’ message as he prepares to send a group of defensive backs dotted with young faces to Pittsburgh, where the Hokies are 14.5-point underdogs for Saturday’s game.

Dorian Strong – the team’s top cover man, according to head coach Brent Pry – is doubtful with a hand injury. Fellow veteran Armani Chatman is expected to play but has been limited in practice. That could mean additional reps for true freshmen Mansoor Delane and Cam Johnson, who were on the field at the same time in the second half of last week’s loss at North Carolina.

“I tell those guys in that room all the time: It doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman, sophomore, junior or senior,” Jones said. “When you’re out there, nobody cares. The other team doesn’t say OK, let’s throw the ball over here a little bit less because it’s a freshman.”

So, when it comes to confidence, these inexperienced guys should just fake it until they make it?

No, says Jones. It doesn’t work that way.

“You can’t pretend to have it,” Jones said, noting that his priority as a coach has been fostering self-trust in his players. “Because it’s going to be exposed if you don’t. And I think when you talk about playing cornerback, mentality is the No. 1 attribute that you have to have, because things are not always going to go your way.

“We live in a world where you're criticized in college football, and you're gonna get criticized by fans, you're gonna get criticized by TV commentators, you're gonna get criticized by the media, but you can't listen to them. That's part of it. The beauty is you're in this position to be criticized and not somewhere else.”

The Hokies are in a fragile place holistically, having dropped back-to-back games by a combined scored of 74-20. A competitive performance at Pitt seems vital for the team to retain a sense of belief.

“We’ve got some good leaders,” Pry said. “We’ve got some older kids that they get it, they understand. I meet with those seven captains every Thursday, and they’re in a really good place. But going and playing well and getting a win just reinforces everything.”

The Hokies have been focused on creating more explosive offensive plays in practice, and they’ll lean on their defense as much as they can while in pursuit of that goal.

Pitt has a passing game to test that young secondary but also the tactical versatility to control the game on the ground.

“That’s the thing about Pitt: They want to run,” Tech linebacker Jaden Keller said. “They’ll let you know they want to run. You’ve just got to be willing to stop it.”

As usual, that will be Tech’s top priority but far from its only one. The team was disappointing in its pass rush last week, when it got zero sacks against UNC.

“The film don’t lie,” defensive tackle Josh Fuga said. “You’ve got to earn the right to rush the passer. In order to do that, it’s stopping the run. We stop the run first down, second down, we get to third down? OK, cool. We can rush the passer. We’ve just got to get on edges. That’s all it is.”

Putting heat on Pitt QB Kedon Slovis would alleviate some pressure on those young corners. At some point, though, they’ll have to make one-on-one plays, regardless of how much confidence they have or don’t have.

“You’ve never seen a guy get drafted on draft day and the comment is, ‘He’s a great zone corner,’” Jones said. “That’s not the reason that you get drafted. That’s not the reason that voters vote people as all-conference.

“You’ve got to be able to play man coverage. That’s what they’re here for. That’s the challenge. Hopefully, they’re up for the challenge.”