Realignment has Virginia Tech's Whit Babcock looking over his shoulder

Three weeks ago, the Big Ten Conference shook up the college sports landscape when it announced that Southern Cal and UCLA would be coming aboard in 2024.

That news came one year after the Southeastern Conference announced it would add Oklahoma and Texas in 2025.

The moves could threaten the stability of the ACC, as its members look enviously at the growing wealth of the SEC and Big Ten.

"I have great confidence in the ACC. It's been a good league to us," Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said Monday in a phone interview. "But having said that, it certainly makes you look over your shoulder a little bit — that phrase of ‘Trust, but verify.’ ADs and fan bases and presidents and boards don't like to be left out.

"So I have great confidence, yet also it will certainly make you look around and look over your shoulder and wonder what's coming next. But I feel like we have good trust in the league, as much as there can be.

"We worked hard to get to this league and hopefully it will continue in its current form."

What does Babcock mean by "look over your shoulder?"

"It gets into a lot of speculation and phone calls and trying to separate rumor from fact," he said. "It could be, I guess, is anybody going to leave the ACC? Although I don't think that would be very easy to do.

"You just don't know when the next shoe's going to drop. Is the Big Ten going to expand again? What's the SEC going to do? What are the Pac-12 and Big 12 going to do?"

The defection of USC and UCLA from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten will turn the Big Ten into a 16-team league that stretches from coast to coast.

"It was a big surprise," Babcock said. "It did certainly get our attention, because it seemed like things were relatively stable after Texas and Oklahoma [revealed their plans last summer], and it just launched everybody back into maybe a little bit of paranoia and looking over your shoulder. But I feel like it's leveled off a bit now."

With the latest expansion moves making the SEC and Big Ten even more attractive to TV partners, the financial gap those two schools have over the other Power Five leagues is expected to grow.

"That gap that everybody talks about in the television revenue, it will be interesting to see what the [new] Big Ten deal actually is," Babcock. "[ACC commissioner Jim Phillips] and all of us are working as hard as we can to try to find ways to have another look at our TV contract, all of those options, to try to minimize that gap.

"If it's [a gap of] $10 [million] or 20 million, that's a lot of money, but you can overcome that by better use of your money, better debt service. But if it gets into the $40 [million] or 50 million range on one line item, that's concerning to all of us."

The SEC and Big Ten already give their members bigger payouts than the ACC does, and that gap figures to widen in the coming years under new TV deals for the Big Ten and SEC.

Are Babcock and his coaches fretting about a large revenue gap?

"Our [Tech athletic] budget has gone up I think from $65 million to around $110 [million] since I've been here," he said. "That has to keep going up to be competitive on coaches and infrastructure and recruiting. But if it was all about having the most money, Texas and Ohio State would never lose a game."

Are the SEC and Big Ten turning into a Power Two because of the revenue advantage they have?

"Maybe," Babcock said. "The ACC is firmly in the … third slot, not that we settle for that. But we certainly need to close the gap on 1 and 2. I don't see the ACC going away. Maybe there'll be a Power Four or a Power Five on down the road. Maybe Two. But I don't see that in the near term."

The problem for the ACC on the TV revenue front is that its ESPN contract is not due to expire until 2036. ESPN might not want to pay the ACC any more than it is currently obligated to.

"I guess us and the SEC are the two primary conferences of inventory for them, so they have some interest in the ACC being a high-quality product," Babcock said of ESPN. "Some of that is money. Some of that is on our own campuses, getting better at what we do. But really, emphasizing football and trying to find some creative ways, ideally, on TV and other things, just so we can remain competitive. Nobody wants to be in Tier Two."

Is expansion the answer to boosting the ACC's TV revenue, perhaps by adding some Pac-12 schools?

"I need to let the commissioner speak to that. I'm not in all of those meetings," Babcock said. "Five or six different options have been on the table.

"At a time like this, you want to look at everything. Do you stay pat? Do you expand? And if so, who brings that type value?

"There could be some strategic partnerships — I don't think you'll hear the world 'Alliance’ any more; that [Alliance among the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC] was a nice thought, but ultimately it didn't have any teeth in it. Maybe there'll be some scheduling alliances."

The ACC would get a boost if Notre Dame sheds its football independence and becomes a member of the ACC in that sport as well. But Notre Dame jumping to the Big Ten seems a more likely scenario if that school were to ever shed its football independence.

"It would be wonderful if they came in [for ACC football], but so far they've never changed off their stance of independence," Babcock said. "That's another [part of] looking over the shoulder. Is that stance going to change? I don't think so, but you never know."

Has Babcock been on the phone with the SEC, trying to find a landing spot for the Hokies in case some other ACC schools want to join that league?

"The ACC has not lost anybody," Babcock said. "You always want to think two or three steps down the line. But right now I don't know that those other steps are going to be taken.

"If the whole thing changes, then you'd certainly want to be a part of Tier One, whatever that looks like. Right now, the ACC is in Tier One."

Babcock said he did not want to comment on whether he had talked to the SEC.

"That's not probably the way it would work," he said. "It's not necessarily a lobbying effort."

It would be hard for any member to abandon the ACC because the league has a grant of rights with its schools through the 2035-36 school year. So individual ACC schools can't take back their TV rights until that time, unless they try to take the matter to court.

"It seems to be a strong document. It certainly holds everybody together," Babcock said. "It gives us strength and solidarity."

Another potential ACC problem could be the College Football Playoff The CFP contract will run out after the 2025 season. The Big Ten and the SEC would seem to now have more leverage than the other Power Five leagues. Those two leagues could abandon the CFP and have a title game amongst themselves, or they could simply become so good that they will gobble up all or most of the bids..

A CFP subcommittee had proposed a new format with a 12-team playoff and automatic bids for the six highest-ranked leagues, but the ACC was among the leagues voting that idea down in January.

A large field with automatic bids now looks pretty good to ACC fans. In hindsight, was the ACC foolish to turn that proposal down?

"I don't think it was foolish," Babcock said. "I would certainly expect the playoff to expand in three years. … I think we'll be just fine."

Babcock said he is confident about Tech's future.

"You want … the best for Virginia Tech, and that's likely the ACC and hopefully will be," he said. "If it's not, for some crazy reason, … the best thing you can do is have your school in the best position in football and across the board and with your campus leadership. I always think Tech has a lot to offer."