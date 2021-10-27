Redshirt tracker: Most of Virginia Tech’s 2021 signing class will likely redshirt

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is on track to redshirt a significant portion of the team’s 2021 signing class.
The move isn’t unexpected given the veteran-laden roster the Hokies had to open the season.
Tech signed 26 high school seniors last year and it looks like at least 18 of them will redshirt. There are also four players on the bubble who could join that group depending on if they are needed or not in the back half of the season.
There are five true freshmen that already have played more than the four games allotted to maintain redshirt status and that group includes running back Malachi Thomas, defensive back Jalen Stroman, defensive end Cole Nelson, and wide receivers Keli Lawson and Da’Wain Lofton.
The coaching staff turned to Thomas last week against Syracuse for a spark in the run game, and he delivered in a big way with 21 carries for 151 yards (7.2 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. He had played in five of the team’s six games going into last week’s game, but had only carried the ball 11 times.
Tech coach Justin Fuente said he expects Thomas to stay at the top of that rotation in the weeks to come after his breakout performance.
Lofton is the only other true freshman to have a regular role in the offense. He’s been the first receiver off the bench in recent weeks, and while quarterback Braxton Burmeister has struggled to get him the ball — Lofton has two catches for 28 yards — the coaching staff remains excited about Lofton's continued development.
According to Pro Football Focus, Stroman leads Tech's true freshmen with 49 snaps on special teams. He’s also made a few appearances in the secondary with his most extended playing time coming in the fourth quarter of a blowout win over Middle Tennessee.
He opened the season on the two-deep at free safety and now he’s also listed as the team’s backup boundary safety in the wake of Devon Hunter’s season-ending injury.
According to Pro Football Focus, Nelson leads Tech's 2021 signing class with 30 defensive snaps this season. He has a pair of quarterback pressures and one tackle in five games. The three-star signee out of Johns Creek High School in Georgia isn’t on the two-deep, but he’s the next player up in the rotation.