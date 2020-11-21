Reeling Virginia Tech suffers ugly lopsided loss to short-handed Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Virginia Tech’s latest trip to Heinz Field echoed its 2018 visit in all the wrong ways.

The Hokies beleaguered defense fell apart giving up a season-high 556 yards against Pittsburgh — this time the collapse came after halftime — while the offense continued to regress as it went 1 of 3 in the red zone and suffered numerous failures on short yardage situations.

Pittsburgh won 40-14 after outscoring Tech 24-0 in the second half and the team’s third straight loss.

The Panthers turned the game into a rout even with 16 players sidelined (including seven starters) on Saturday and a coronavirus-related layoff that only allowed them to get one practice in the days leading up to the game.

“We’ve had two weeks in a row that we played pretty well and just gut wrenching losses and this week, we got our butts kicked,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said.

Pitt’s rushing attack did much of the damage two years ago, but this time quarterback Kenny Pickett and receiver DJ Turner were the stars. Pickett had 404 passing yards and three touchdowns (two passing) while Turner caught 15 passes for 184 yards with a score. Turner’s 15 catches set a single-game record against Tech’s defense.