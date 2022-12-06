Rematch with Dayton up next for Virginia Tech men

Last December, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team lost a game at Dayton.

On Wednesday night, the Flyers will pay a visit to Blacksburg for the rematch.

The Hokies (8-1) will host Dayton (5-4) at 8 p.m. in a game that will be televised by the ACC Network.

Dayton led the entire second half en route to a 62-57 win over Tech last year. The Hokies, who shot just 38.2% from the field, trailed by as many as 18 points in the second half.

"That was the worst five-point beating I've ever had," Tech coach Mike Young said Sunday as he recalled that game.

Dayton coach Anthony Grant's team was ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll this fall.

But the Flyers lost 60-52 at UNLV on Nov. 15, causing them to drop out of the Top 25 the following week.

The Flyers lost all three of their games in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas later in November, falling to Wisconsin (43-42), North Carolina State (76-64) and BYU (79-75 in overtime).

They have won their past two games, beating Western Michigan and Southeastern Louisiana.

Dayton was picked to win the Atlantic 10 in the league's preseason poll. The Flyers returned all five starters from a team that went 24-11 overall, tied for second place in the A-10 and lost in the second round of the NIT.

But two of those starters — guards Kobe Elvis (10.1 ppg) and Malachi Smith (5.3 ppg) — got hurt in the Nov. 28 loss to BYU and have missed the past two games. Neither will play on Wednesday. Smith also missed the first three games of the year, including the loss at UNLV, with a prior injury.

Dayton has regained the services of reserve guard Koby Brea, who was last season's A-10 sixth man of the year. After missing four straight games (including the three losses in the Bahamas) with an illness, he has played the past two games.

Each of Dayton's probable starters Wednesday will be at least 6-foot-6.

DaRon Holmes II, a 6-10 forward, averages 15.9 points and 7.2 rebounds. Mustapha Amzil, a 6-9 forward, averages 11.1 points. Toumani Camara, a 6-8 forward, averages 11 points and 9.3 rebounds.

Guard R.J. Blakney, who scored 19 points against the Hokies last year, averages 6.8 points. Guard Mike Sharavjamts, a 6-8 freshman, averages 8.3 points.

Dayton is allowing an average of 59.8 points. Dayton’s pressure defense gave Tech trouble in last year's game; the Hokies had more turnovers (13) than assists (11).

Tech forward Justyn Mutts, who was named the ACC player of the week on Monday, played only 26 minutes in last year's game because of foul trouble.