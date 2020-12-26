Reserves responding for Virginia Tech men's basketball team

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team lost one of its most experienced players when reserve point guard Cartier Diarra opted out of the season.
But so far, the Hokies' bench remains a strong suit.
Thanks in part to the reserves, Tech is 3-0 since Diarra opted out the day before a Dec. 15 win over then-No. 24 Clemson.
"They've done well. They've all had their moments," Tech coach Mike Young said of his backups in a phone interview Tuesday.
Diarra, a Kansas State graduate transfer, ranked fourth on the Hokies in scoring (7.5 ppg) and sixth in minutes (19.6 mpg) when he opted out because of the coronavirus pandemic. He averaged 13.3 points for Kansas State last year.
"Everybody [on the bench] definitely knew that we're down a man now and we have a little bit more responsibility to take care of," sophomore reserve guard Jalen Cone said.
Young, who would welcome Diarra back this season if Diarra changes his mind, said Diarra had two reasons for leaving the team.
"He absolutely detests the PCR tests that we do," Young said. "We test three times a week and two of them are … the [PCR] one in the nostril.
"I hate that test. I absolutely hate it. But I want to coach the Virginia Tech Hokie basketball team, and that is the only way I have that opportunity, is to test and be found negative.
"He continues to work through that thing."
Diarra's second reason was also related to the pandemic.
"Serious concerns, family concerns, about [him getting] the virus," Young said.
Diarra had played in four of Tech's first five games before opting out. He did not play in the win over VMI because he overslept the day before that game and missed a COVID-19 test.
After Diarra opted out, Young chose sophomore reserve off-guard Hunter Cattoor over Cone to be the point guard whenever starter Wabissa Bede is out of the game. He wanted to keep Cone at off-guard.
"Cone is better off the ball — but certainly a capable secondary ball-handler and can grab a long rebound, loose ball and bring it [up the court] and make proper decisions moving at full speed," Young said.
The lineup of Cattoor, Cone, reserve post player Cordell Pemsl, reserve post player David N'Guessan and starting small forward Tyrece Radford was responsible for a 10-0 run in the first half of Monday's win over Longwood.
"The ball moved, players moved. Hunter's going to be A-OK as long as he's back there in that [point guard] role," Young said. "He'll play with Bede a lot as well. So I don't have a lot of heartburn going forward with Hunter Cattoor at the point. The only heartburn I would have is taking him off of the shooting guard spot, where he's best."
Cattoor had 11 points and six rebounds off the bench in the 66-60 marquee win over Clemson on Dec. 15.
Pemsl, an Iowa graduate transfer, added five points and five rebounds.
"Pemsl has helped our team," Young said.
The No. 24 Hokies (7-1, 1-0 ACC) also got a boost from the bench the past two games, although those foes were not as formidable as Clemson.
Cone had 18 points, five 3-pointers and four assists in last weekend's 97-57 rout of Coppin State, while Cattoor had 11 points and five assists. Freshman reserve guards Joe Bamisile and Darius Maddox each added nine points. N'Guessan, also a freshman, had four points and six rebounds.
Cone had 18 points and six 3-pointers in Monday's 84-58 rout of Longwood, while Bamisile added 11 points. Cattoor added eight points and three assists. N'Guessan had five points and seven rebounds.
"N'Guessan has played good basketball," Young said. "He's got to get bigger and stronger."
Young currently has six scholarship reserves at his disposal. He had hoped to gain a seventh when the Hokies return to action Tuesday against visiting Miami, but that might not happen.
Sophomore center John Ojiako has yet to play this season because of knee surgery to repair a meniscus injury.
"We'll get John back soon. … Miami may be a bit premature," Young said. "That's our target date, but we worked him out [Tuesday] … and he wasn't as far along as we had thought."
Tech players (other than Ojiako, a Nigerian) headed home for a Christmas break Tuesday and were set to return to campus Friday.
"I thought it was important for them to get home and see their families," Young said. "They've been incredibly responsible and accountable for themselves and one another."