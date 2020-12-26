Reserves responding for Virginia Tech men's basketball team

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team lost one of its most experienced players when reserve point guard Cartier Diarra opted out of the season.

But so far, the Hokies' bench remains a strong suit.

Thanks in part to the reserves, Tech is 3-0 since Diarra opted out the day before a Dec. 15 win over then-No. 24 Clemson.

"They've done well. They've all had their moments," Tech coach Mike Young said of his backups in a phone interview Tuesday.

Diarra, a Kansas State graduate transfer, ranked fourth on the Hokies in scoring (7.5 ppg) and sixth in minutes (19.6 mpg) when he opted out because of the coronavirus pandemic. He averaged 13.3 points for Kansas State last year.

"Everybody [on the bench] definitely knew that we're down a man now and we have a little bit more responsibility to take care of," sophomore reserve guard Jalen Cone said.

Young, who would welcome Diarra back this season if Diarra changes his mind, said Diarra had two reasons for leaving the team.

"He absolutely detests the PCR tests that we do," Young said. "We test three times a week and two of them are … the [PCR] one in the nostril.