'Resilient' Virginia Tech Hokies are now 'forever champions'

NEW YORK — After losing to Miami on a halfcourt heave at the buzzer on Jan. 26, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team was in the ACC cellar with a 2-7 league record.

Those Hokies are now ACC champions — for the first time in the program's history.

The seventh-seeded Hokies upset top-seeded and seventh-ranked Duke 82-67 in the title game of the ACC tournament Saturday night at the Barclays Center.

"As we're 2-7 and losing games we're not expected to lose, … that weight, that burden, that doubt creeps in. That's tough," point guard Storm Murphy said. "It was a dark place. We didn't want to be there. We didn't expect to be there. But the resilience of this team and the belief never wavered. I think we had more belief in those moments, even, then we did in the summer, in the preseason, with all the expectation.

"When it really got real, we pushed through and continued to grind and have fun. And now here we are.

"It's forever. It's etched, it's ingrained, that we're forever champions."

The Hokies (23-12) have won 13 of their last 15 games, including four games in four nights to capture the ACC tournament.

"It just shows that this team is resilient, that we fight," center Keve Aluma said.

Tech was just 10-10 overall after that Jan. 26 loss to Miami.

"We were a lot more talented than we were playing, and that is … hard to stomach," coach Mike Young said. "I knew when it came together it was going to be a beautiful thing. And it came together. I didn't think it'd culminate in this. Here we are."

Tech, which was making its first ACC tournament title game appearance, won a conference tournament for the first time since winning the Metro Conference tournament in 1979.

"It's really a special thing for our basketball team," said Young, a Radford High School graduate in his third season at Tech. "This is a special thing for Blacksburg. For Southwest Virginia — where I'm from, where I grew up. For the state of Virginia. For our unbelievable Hokie fan base. They'll always remember this team and what they've accomplished."

"Coach Young mentioned before, 'We're not doing it just for our team here in that locker room. We're doing it for all the players before," guard Hunter Cattoor said. "It's a history thing for the Virginia Tech school and the program and it means a lot to be the first ones."

And what does Young think it means for the program?

"Pretty big, man," Young said.

Tech became the first No. 7 seed to ever win the ACC tournament. After edging 10th-seeded Clemson in the second round and beating second-seeded Notre Dame in the quarterfinals, Tech recorded a semifinal win over third-seeded and 25th-ranked North Carolina for its first ACC tournament win ever against UNC. Tech then earned its first ACC tournament win ever over Duke (28-6).

"Four incredible games. The last couple, especially, they've been liked a well-oiled machine," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "They're a team that you need two or three days' preparation for, to put in your defensive game plan. And it still might not work.

"They're the team they thought they were going to be at the beginning of the year. … They probably got tougher and built more character and became so close. And it shows up in these last 15 games or so that they've played."

Cattoor entered Saturday having scored in single digits in eight of the previous nine games, and had made a total of just 11 3-pointers in those nine games.

"I was going through a rough shooting slump, and every day in practice, every time in the games, my teammates would tell me I'm the best shooter in the gym," he said.

He erupted for a career-high 31 points Saturday, earning tournament most valuable player honors. He was 11 of 16 from the field, including 7 of 9 from 3-point range.

"Coach Young talked to us before in the locker room, 'Just go out there and have fun,’" Cattoor said. "He mentioned [being] out there playing on a playground. So I just felt like I was in my front yard.

"I dreamed of moments like this."

Aluma, who joined Cattoor on the all-tournament first team, had 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists Saturday.

"He stepped up in big moments," Duke guard Trevor Keels said.

Murphy had nine points and six assists. He made the all-tournament second team, as did Darius Maddox.

Three years ago at this time, Young was the coach of a Southern Conference championship team at Wofford. Aluma and Murphy were on that team.

Now they are ACC champions.

"It's pretty crazy," Aluma said. "I don't think I expected to come here and play this well and for us to win. But we worked hard."

Three years ago at this time, Cattoor was a Wofford signee. Now he is an ACC champ, too.

"It's crazy," Cattoor said. "To have this moment right now, it speaks about Coach Young and how he can coach. And these players, Keve and Storm, that can play at any level. Whenever people doubted that or said they couldn't do it, … they just proved it all tonight."

"I said to [Wofford-turned-Tech assistant] Kevin Giltner, … 'When we got here three years ago and we took Hunter, did you ever think he'd be named the ACC tournament most valuable player?’ We had a chuckle," Young said.

Aluma is a fifth-year senior. Murphy is a graduate transfer. Cattoor is a junior.

"They're old. They're strong. They're tough. They're really, really skilled," Young said.

The Hokies began the week on the bubble for an NCAA at-large bid but no longer have to fret. They claimed an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

"The heck with that stuff — our name will be called," Young said.

"We [knew] going into this tournament we're going to have to win a couple [to boost the resume]," Cattoor said. "And then once we won our first one, we were saying, 'Why not win the whole thing? We won't even have to worry about waiting on Selection Sunday to see if our name's called.'”

Duke had beaten the visiting Hokies 76-65 in December but trailed the entire second half Saturday.

Cattoor made a 3-pointer to give Tech a 27-26 lead with 7:00 left in the first half. He had 17 points at that point. He was 6 of 7 from the field, including 4 of 4 from 3-point range, at that point.

"He had a Klay Thompson night," Krzyzewski said. "He moves as well without the ball as anyone that I've seen in our conference … this year."

The Hokies led 42-39 at halftime. They shot 56.7% from the field in the first half.

Tech shot 50% from the field in the game. The Hokies were 10 of 22 from 3-point range.

"They have such good movement," Krzyzewski said. "When you're going against incredible movement, you have to have incredible talk. That's the toughest thing to teach a young team defensively, is constant communication.

"Mike, he's such a good coach. Their offense is very precise."

Tech outrebounded Duke 37-26.

Duke forward Paolo Banchero had 20 points. But Duke was just 4 of 20 from 3-point range.

With Tech up 78-64 with 1:16 left, the coaches began putting walk-ons in the game and the Hokies began celebrating. Aluma and Cattoor raised their arms in triumph. Justyn Mutts slapped the floor. Cattoor hugged Nahiem Alleyne.

Orange confetti fell at game's end.

"As soon as the confetti started coming down, all emotions just kind of left my body," Cattoor said.

The Hokies began jumping up and down as "Enter Sandman" blared on the public address system.

Young put his arm around athletic director Whit Babcock, then pumped his fist.

The handshake line occurred while some of the Hokies were celebrating. So Murphy ran toward the tunnel to the Duke locker room to speak to the Blue Devils.

Krzyzewski spoke to Murphy in the tunnel.

"It really starts with the energy that Murphy gives them and the leadership that he gives them," Krzyzewski said. "He's a tough player.

"We got beat by some really good competitors tonight."

