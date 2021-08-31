Rivalry and revenge are both compelling motivators for Virginia Tech against UNC

Dax Hollifield, who was the state of North Carolina’s No. 7 ranked recruit, still remembers being booed when he took the field as a then true freshman in 2018.

“The last two times I’ve played at Kenan (Stadium), it wasn’t very pleasant for me and their fans,” Hollfield said. “So this time’s in Lane, obviously, and it’s going to be packed like it always is. It’s going to be crazy and they’re going to see it.”

While Hollfield said he tries to play like his "hair is on fire" regardless of the opponent, he admitted the bad blood between the teams is always in the back of his head.

“Obviously I know my past, their past, how they feel about me, how I feel about them,” Hollifield said.

Hollifield also got plenty of motivation from watching film of last year’s 56-45 loss to UNC. The loss was easily one of the worst defensive performances in program history. Tech gave up 656 total yards (399 rushing) and six drives of 75 yards or more.

“That was FUBAR last year,” Hollifield said.