Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Bob Bowman wasn’t entirely sure he heard the voicemail correctly two Sundays ago.

He heard the voice of Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock. The message was to inform Bowman that he will be among the seven inducted in the Hokies’ newest hall of fame class.

Bowman called Babcock back the next day to make sure it wasn’t a hoax. Babcock assured it was the real deal. The Roanoke native was going to be enshrined.

“I was over the moon then and I’m over the moon now,” Bowman said Tuesday in a phone interview.

Bowman is part of a distinguished hall of fame class, revealed Tuesday by Virginia Tech, that features five athletes who were All-Americans in their respective sports and one of the women’s basketball program’s top perimeter shooters.

The hall of fame dinner and ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 8 at The Inn at Virginia Tech. The seven-member class will be recognized at halftime of the Hokies’ Sept. 9 game against Purdue.

“It was fantastic,” Bowman said of his reaction when his grandson called him Tuesday to inform him of Tech releasing the hall of fame class.

The class includes Bowman, a three-sport standout who earned 12 letters during his time at Tech; two former football players who were first-round selections in the NFL Draft (Kyle Fuller and David Wilson); three-time NCAA track & field champion Alexander Ziegler; Jazmine Reeves, the first women’s soccer player to be a first-team All-American who led the Hokies to the 2013 College Cup; and former basketball standouts Malcolm Delaney and Carrie Mason.

Bowman, a 1956 graduate from William Fleming High School, lettered in wrestling, track & field and cross country at Tech from 1956-60. He was the 1959 and ’60 Southern Conference 123-pound wrestling champion and advanced to the 1959 NCAA wrestling championships. In cross country, he finished second in the 1957 SoCon championships; and in the 1958 SoCon indoor and outdoor track & field championships, he finished fourth in both the one- and two-mile races.

“When you look back on it, you wonder how we did it,” he said.

Reeves is arguably one of the top female athletes in Tech history. She became the first player in women’s soccer program history to garner first-team National Soccer Coaches Association of America (now called United Soccer Coaches) All-America honors in 2013. In that same season, she was a Hermann Trophy semifinalist and led the Hokies to the College Cup.

Ziegler won national championships in the hammer throw in the 2011 and ’12 NCAA outdoor championships and added a third national title in the weight throw in the ’13 indoor national championships.

He is one of three Tech student-athletes to win three or more national championships, and he never finished worse than third in his seven national championship appearances. Ziegler won four ACC championships and was named the 2013 ACC men’s indoor track & field scholar athlete of the year.

Wilson and Fuller garnered All-American honors on the gridiron before being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Wilson, a Danville native, was the 2011 ACC player of the year and claimed second-team All-America honors. He set a single-season rushing record that same campaign with 2,662 yards and received the Dudley Award, which is awarded to the top Division I football player in Virginia. He also shined on the track & field team by winning the triple jump at the 2011 Penn Relays, finishing second at the ACC outdoor championships and placing sixth at the NCAA championships.

Wilson was selected by the New York Giants with the 32nd overall selection in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Fuller is one of four brothers who played at Virginia Tech and in the NFL. He started in each of his four seasons with the Hokies and garnered All-America honors following his senior season in 2013. He was selected by the Chicago Bears with the 14th overall selection in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Delaney was a two-time honorable mention selection on the Associated Press All-America team. He became the first player in men’s basketball program history to be a two-time All-ACC first-team selection, and he currently ranks third in Tech history in career points (2,555) and assists (543).

Mason graduated in 2006 as the women’s basketball program’s career leader in 3-pointers (200) and games started (121). She was instrumental in leading the Hokies to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments from 2003-06 between the program’s time in the Big East and the ACC.