Rochard throws no-hitter in Virginia Tech's NCAA regional win over St. Francis

BLACKSBURG — The first home NCAA tournament game in Virginia Tech softball history was certainly a memorable one.

Virginia Tech ace Keely Rochard threw a no-hitter to help the Hokies beat St. Francis (Pa.) 4-0 on Friday afternoon in the first game of an NCAA regional at Tech Softball Park.

Rochard (24-2) was all smiles at game's end as she was hugged by her teammates.

Was it extra special to pitch a no-hitter in the NCAAs?

"It's always special," she said.

The two-time ACC pitcher of the year struck out 17 of the 23 batters she faced.

"I wasn't really focused on throwing a no-hitter," she said. "I was just trying to put our team in the best position to win.

"What we worked on in practice last week has helped a lot, just getting my momentum back and my motion. So I felt really good."

The Hokies (42-7), the No. 3 overall seed in the 64-team NCAA field, will play Kentucky (36-17) at 3 p.m. Saturday in the four-team, double-elimination regional, with the winner advancing to Sunday's finals.

If Tech loses, it will play the winner of Saturday's elimination game between St. Francis and Miami of Ohio in the losers' bracket final at 8 p.m. Saturday for the other berth in the finals.

Rochard threw the ninth no-hitter of her college career Friday, including her second one of the season. The fifth-year senior still considers her five-inning perfect game against James Madison in 2019 to be her favorite one among the nine.

She pitched six perfect innings Friday but lost her bid for another perfect game in the seventh inning. She hit Mekenzie Saban with a pitch to lead off the seventh. Jordan Pietrzykoski then walked.

After Rochard struck out Lindsay Ward, Olivia Ulam hit a sacrifice fly to move the runners up to second and third. But Rochard struck out Jordan Frank top end the game.

It was the second no-hitter of the day in the NCAA tournament. Liberty High School graduate Millie Thompson pitched a five-inning no-hitter in Clemson's 9-0 home win over UNC Wilmington.

St. Francis coach Jessica O'Donnell said Rochard's riseball gave the Red Flash trouble.

Virginia Tech is hosting an NCAA regional for the first time.

This is only the second time Tech has ever been one of the top 16 overall seeds. Tech was the No. 16 overall seed in 2007, but the school withdrew its bid to host a regional that year because Tech Softball Park had only 350 permanent seats at that time and did not meet the NCAA's minimum standards.

The ballpark now has 1,024 permanent seats. Tech has brought in temporary bleachers for the NCAA regional to expand the capacity to 2,000 fans. Friday's game drew a record crowd of 1,923 fans to the ballpark.

"Hokie Nation really came out and supported us," Tech shortstop Kelsey Bennett said. "Before we even started, our coaches were big on [having the players] looking up in the stands, making sure we know that everybody's there and kind of just getting used to it."

Rachel Marsden pitched an eight-hitter for St. Francis (37-17), striking out one and walking five.

Tech grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth. After Meredith Slaw and Bre Peck singled, Darby Trull walked to load the bases. Pinch hitter Ally Repko then walked to bring home the first run of the game.

Jaime Bailey then popped up and Cameron Fagan grounded out, so the Hokies left the bases loaded.

The Hokies added a run in the fifth. Emma Ritter walked and advanced to third on two grounders. Bennett hit an RBI single to left.

The Hokies scored two more runs in the sixth. Mackenzie Lawter walked and Bailey singled. They advanced on a Fagan grounder. Both scored when shortstop Pietrzykoski made a fielding error on Ritter's grounder.

The third-ranked Hokies left eight runners on the base.

"I didn't think we played our best today, which is a good sign moving forward," D'Amour said. "The first game, … you just have a little bit of jitters."

Fifteenth-ranked Kentucky beat Miami of Ohio in Friday's second game in the Blacksburg Regional.

Tech beat Kentucky 6-1 in six innings in Florida in February. Rochard threw a four-hitter in that win.

