Rodney Rice might make Virginia Tech debut in Wednesday's game at BC

BOSTON — Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young has yet to beat Boston College.

He will get another chance Wednesday night — in a game that might mark the Virginia Tech debut of freshman guard Rodney Rice.

The 21st-ranked Hokies (11-1, 1-0 ACC) will visit Boston College (6-6, 0-1) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in a game that will be televised by the ACC Network.

Young told The Roanoke Times on Tuesday that there is a chance Rice could play Wednesday.

Rice, who was rated the No. 45 player in the high school graduating class of 2022 by ESPN, has yet to play for the Hokies because of ankle surgery. He suffered the ankle injury in August.

Rice can play point guard and off-guard, so his return would give Virginia Tech better depth in the backcourt.

Starting point guard Sean Pedulla played 39 minutes in a Dec. 11 win over Oklahoma State. Starting off-guards Hunter Cattoor and Darius Maddox played 35 and 33 minutes, respectively, in that game. Backup off-guard MJ Collins played 14 minutes.

Pedulla is averaging a team-high 34.3 minutes. Cattoor, who moves over to point guard when Pedulla gets a breather, ranks second on the team with an average of 31.6 minutes.

Young is 0-3 against Boston College. Virginia Tech last beat BC in January 2019, when Buzz Williams was in his final season at the helm of the Hokies.

BC beat Young's Hokies both at home and in Blacksburg in the 2019-20 season. The teams' game the following season was scrapped because BC had COVID-19 issues. Virginia Tech lost 68-63 at BC last season.

The Eagles are averaging just 4,053 fans this year at Conte Forum, which also serves as BC's hockey arena.

"It's not an easy place [to play]. There will be 37 people there," Young said after last weekend's home win over Grambling State. "They will have put the basketball floor down just hours before tipoff and it's as cold as hell.

"They'll be tough and hard-nosed and guard the fire out of you and we're going to have to play better."

The Eagles are trying to avoid a fifth straight losing season.

Last month, BC lost at home to Maine and lost to Tarleton State in the Virgin Islands.

BC lost at Nebraska in late November, beginning a four-game losing streak that included a road loss to Duke, a home loss to New Hampshire and a loss to Villanova in New Jersey.

Boston College snapped the skid with a 63-56 win over Stonehill on Dec. 13. BC has been idle since that game.

The Hokies are on a six-game winning streak.

This will be Tech's first ACC road game of the season. Tech has played in a foe's arena just once so far this season, losing to The College of Charleston in the Charleston Classic title game.

Guard Jaeden Zackery averages a team-high 11.3 points for BC, while point guard Makai Ashton-Langford averages 10.6 points.