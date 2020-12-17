Roundup: Virginia Tech women fall at Notre Dame

“It’s almost like mental errors,” Brooks said of the team’s turnovers. “There were several times … where we just didn’t take care of the basketball.”

Georgia Amoore (23 points) made back-to-back 3-pointers to give Tech a 70-64 lead with 8:20 left.

“If we’re only going to have two kids [Kitley and Amoore] contribute, it’s going to be a long night for us,” Brooks said.

Tech’s Aisha Sheppard had 14 points before fouling out with 3:18 left. King, who was coming off a 29-point outing against Pittsburgh, also got in foul trouble and scored no points Thursday.

Notre Dame shot 52% from the field.

“We allowed them to get to the paint,” Brooks said.

Duke transfer Azana Baines did not make her Tech debut Thursday, even though the NCAA Division I Council gave transfers a blanket waiver Wednesday to play this school year. But Brooks said the ACC still needs to approve her waiver.

“I have no idea why it’s taking so long,” he said.

— The Roanoke Times

LOCAL WOMEN

Longwood 84, Radford 55