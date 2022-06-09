Runs could be plentiful when Virginia Tech hosts Oklahoma in Super Regional

BLACKSBURG — Last weekend, the Virginia Tech baseball team won by scores of 15-9, 24-4 and 7-2 to win its NCAA regional.

Will the English Field scoreboard operator be that busy again when the Hokies host Oklahoma in the Blacksburg Super Regional this weekend?

Or will the scores be more like 5-4, which was the score of Oklahoma's win over Florida in the final game of the Gainesville Regional on Monday night?

"I don't really know what I'm expecting as far as scores go. All I know is that for the most part, our guys have scored a lot of runs per game this year," Tech coach John Szefc said Thursday at a post-practice press conference. "And I know that our pitchers have for the most part thrown pretty well, as have theirs.

"Usually when you get to this time of the year, you don't see a whole lot of low-scoring games. Usually it's a little bit of 7-5, 9-4 kind of stuff, where guys are scoring runs. Rarely will you see the 3-2, 2-1 game because I think for both pitching staffs, it's difficult to get out both lineups 27 times [in a game]. … Usually, starters aren't going five to six innings."

No. 4 overall seed Virginia Tech (44-12) will host the Sooners (40-21) in Game 1 of their best-of-three Super Regional series at 3 p.m. Friday.

Tech ranks ninth nationally in both runs per game (8.8) and batting average (.313). Tech ranks second in slugging percentage (.578) and is tied for sixth in homers (118).

The Hokies went 3-0 to win the Blacksburg Regional, with one of those wins coming against Wright State and the other two coming against Columbia.

How much stock does Szefc put into his team's play last weekend, considering that Tech did not play a team the caliber of Oklahoma?

"On paper, you wouldn't think that the teams we played last weekend are as good as this [Oklahoma] team, but … you don't really know until you roll it out there," Szefc said. "I don't know how Oklahoma's going to be. I would imagine they'd be very good. … There's a lot of good players in Oklahoma and Texas.

"But there's a lot of good players in Virginia, too, and Tennessee and New Jersey. So we feel pretty good about our players."

Game 2 of this series will be held at noon Saturday. A third game, if necessary, would be held Sunday. The winner of the Super Regional will advance to the College World Series.

This will be the first time Tech has ever hosted or played in a Super Regional.

"We're excited for a Friday night game in a Super Regional, which none of us have ever been to," Tech senior Nick Biddison said. "We're just excited to open up in front of our home crowd."

After going to Florida and winning the Gainesville Regional, the Sooners aren't fretting about having to play on the road again this weekend.

"[Winning at Florida] gives us a lot of confidence," said Sooners center fielder Tanner Tredaway, an All-Big 12-second team pick who is batting .367 with 23 stolen bases.

"Gainesville was a very hostile environment, … and that's something that over the year we've been accustomed to. So we're going to be walking into kind of the same environment here, and we're looking forward to the opportunity."

The Sooners squashed Liberty 16-3 to open the Gainesville Regional, then beat No. 13 overall seed Florida 9-4 in a winners bracket game. Florida beat Oklahoma 7-2 in Game 1 of the regional finals, but the Sooners rallied to beat the Gators 5-4 in the decisive Game 2 of the finals.

The Sooners entered the NCAA tournament ranked No. 9 in the D1baseball.com Top 25 — just five spots behind Tech.

Oklahoma tied for second in the Big 12 with a 15-9 league mark. The team has won seven of its last eight games, including a 4-0 streak to win the Big 12 tournament.

"When we're doubted, we want to make a statement," Tredaway said. "We were trying to make a statement at the Big 12 [tournament]. We were trying to make a statement at the regional. And we're going to try to make a statement here."

Oklahoma shortstop Peyton Graham, an All-Big 12 first-team pick, was rated by Baseball America on Wednesday as the No. 42 prospect in the nation for next month's major league draft. He is batting .339 with 19 homers, 68 RBIs and 32 stolen bases.

"He's just an explosive player," Tredaway said. "He can make anything happen at any point."

Sooners left-hander Jake Bennett, who will start Friday, is rated the No. 61 draft prospect by Baseball America. The All-Big 12 first-team pick is 8-3 with a 3.69 ERA and 112 strikeouts.

Oklahoma starter David Sandlin (8-3, 5.25 ERA) is ranked the No. 231 prospect by Baseball America, while catcher Jimmy Crooks (.312) is rated No. 246. Left-hander Chazz Martinez (4-3, 4.94 ERA) is rated No. 260.

The three Hokies ranked by Baseball America on Wednesday were Gavin Cross (ninth), Tanner Schobel (76th) and Cade Hunter (95th).

Szefc said he had not yet decided whether Drue Hackenberg (10-2) or Griffin Green (7-2) will start on Friday.

Hackenberg had poor outings in his last two starts. He allowed four earned runs and six hits in one inning in the team's ACC tournament loss to North Carolina and gave up four earned runs and eight hits in four-plus innings in the regional win over Wright State.

Green also struggled in the regional. He allowed two earned runs and five hits in two innings in Tech's win over Columbia last Saturday.

"They didn't have their best starts, but they've also gotten us here. So I certainly can't complain about anything that they're doing," Szefc said.

The Sooners rank fourth nationally in stolen bases (140).

"We're going to be aggressive," coach Skip Johnson said.

So Hunter, who is the Hokies' catcher, and the Tech pitchers will have to be ready.

"We just want to make sure we're switching up our looks and our timing to the plate," Hunter said.

The Sooners are in a Super Regional for the first time since 2013, when they beat the Hokies in the Blacksburg Regional final.

