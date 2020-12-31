'Rusty' Virginia Tech women lose to Florida State

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech women's basketball team's first game in 14 days did not go well.
Florida State handed the Hokies their second straight defeat, winning 73-63 on Thursday at Cassell Coliseum.
The Hokies (6-2, 1-2 ACC) were playing their first game since a Dec. 17 loss at Notre Dame. Their Dec. 20 game with Virginia was postponed because of UVa's COVID-19 issues.
"With COVID and games getting canceled, … nothing is the same for any team right now," said Tech guard Aisha Sheppard, who had 21 points and six 3-pointers. "Not being able to play as often as we did previously is just kind of difficult."
The Seminoles (4-1, 3-1), who beat Tech for the ninth straight time, were playing their first game since Dec. 20.
Tech trailed the entire second half.
"They've been off for awhile, too, but … we were rusty," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "We were a step off. … We just really were out of sorts.
"We're getting ready to play a rivalry game and we're walking into film [study] and then they tell us the game is off, so … [the Hokies] get two more days off. And then they go home [for Christmas]. … They come back and we have to wait a whole day … to get our test results back before we can actually practice.
"I knew our rhythm was going to be off. … I didn't think it was going to be this bad.
"Now we have another week off."
Tech won't play again until third-ranked North Carolina State visits Cassell next Thursday. The Hokies were supposed to visit Duke on Sunday, but Duke announced on Christmas that it was canceling the rest of its season because of COVID-19 concerns.
After giving up 84 points to Notre Dame and 73 points to FSU, the Hokies know what they need to work on before their next game.
"Our defense," Sheppard said.
"We're not playing well defensively at all," Brooks said. "We can't just try to outscore people."
Florida State entered the game shooting just 25.4% from 3-point range but shot 62.5% (10 of 16) from that distance Thursday.
"At times we lost where the shooters were," Sheppard said.
FSU's Sammie Puisis had 15 points and was 5 of 9 from 3-point range, matching her total number of 3-pointers in the Seminoles' first four games combined.
The Hokies shot just 39.7% from the field, including 31% (9 of 29) from 3-point territory.
"They tried to put some pressure on our kids on the perimeter," Brooks said. "They did a good job of making us just kind of go side to side."
The Hokies turned the ball over 20 times.
"We made some errant passes," Brooks said.
The Seminoles outrebounded Tech 33-29.
"They're a very physical basketball team," Brooks said. "They were tougher than we were today. That's something that we have to get better at."
Tech center Elizabeth Kitley had 16 points and 13 rebounds, but she scored only two points in the first half. Brooks said FSU did a good job of double-teaming her.
Azana Baines, who transferred from Duke over the summer, scored nine points off the bench in her Tech debut. The NCAA Division I Council gave transfers a blanket waiver on Dec. 16 to play this school year, but she did not play the following day at Notre Dame because Tech was waiting on the ACC to grant her a waiver as well. Baines said she did not get the ACC waiver until Tuesday.
"It was great, just being able to get back out on the court," Baines said. "You never want to be on the bench when you can be out there helping.
"I was a little rusty coming out at first."
The sophomore guard played 18 minutes Thursday.
"Inserting Azana Baines into our rotation, that's going to set us back a little bit before it's going to help us because we're trying to get used to her movements," Brooks said.
"She's an aggressive, strong, downhill driver — something that we don't have. We have a lot of shooters. … Azana kind of plays north to south. … We have to learn when she's going to drive, where she's going to drive."
Down 26-22, FSU went on a 10-0 run to grab a 32-26 lead with 2:20 left in the second quarter. FSU led the rest of the game.
Tech cut the lead to 39-35 with 7:16 left in the third quarter, but FSU went on a 20-3 run to build a 59-38 cushion with 1:00 left in the third.
Trailing 64-42 with 8:12 left, Tech went on a 21-5 run to cut the lead to 69-63 with 36.3 seconds to go. But FSU made four free throws to seal the win.