'Rusty' Virginia Tech women lose to Florida State

The Hokies turned the ball over 20 times.

"We made some errant passes," Brooks said.

The Seminoles outrebounded Tech 33-29.

"They're a very physical basketball team," Brooks said. "They were tougher than we were today. That's something that we have to get better at."

Tech center Elizabeth Kitley had 16 points and 13 rebounds, but she scored only two points in the first half. Brooks said FSU did a good job of double-teaming her.

Azana Baines, who transferred from Duke over the summer, scored nine points off the bench in her Tech debut. The NCAA Division I Council gave transfers a blanket waiver on Dec. 16 to play this school year, but she did not play the following day at Notre Dame because Tech was waiting on the ACC to grant her a waiver as well. Baines said she did not get the ACC waiver until Tuesday.

"It was great, just being able to get back out on the court," Baines said. "You never want to be on the bench when you can be out there helping.

"I was a little rusty coming out at first."

The sophomore guard played 18 minutes Thursday.