Safety or corner? Virginia Tech keeping options open for Devin Taylor

“Devin is a big-time guy,” Deablo said, in October.

With spring practice approaching, Hamilton is keeping an open mind about where to put Taylor in the secondary.

“Dev to me is a DB,” Hamilton said. “I don’t think you label him as a corner, I don’t think you label him as a safety. We’ll start him where he was at the end of the season, because he developed and learned a lot. He did a lot of good things there, and he has value there.”

Hamilton has involved Taylor and his father in those discussions as well. The focus this spring will be putting Taylor in as many different situations as possible so Hamilton can see “what he does best.”

“We really didn’t have a chance with him to see him do individual drills, or to see him go through small elements of structure or of techniques to really see what he did well,” Hamilton said.

Tech will have a healthy competition in the secondary this spring after adding Vanderbilt transfer Tae Daley along with six freshman signees. Daley enrolled in January along with Jalen Stroman, Nyke Johnson, Jalen Hoyle and Da’Shawn Elder.

With all that incoming talent, Hamilton still pushed for Taylor to come back for the 2021 season when they sat down for a year-end meeting in December.

“In my own opinion, it would be beneficial for him to spend an offseason here,” Hamilton said, in December. “He’s gotten to know his teammates. He’s much more comfortable. He’s a quiet guy by nature anyways, but he’s got a great personality, he’s very mature and he saw the benefit that he brought to this program.”

