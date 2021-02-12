Safety or corner? Virginia Tech keeping options open for Devin Taylor

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton isn’t sure where Devin Taylor will line up this fall.
Taylor was one of six Tech players to take advantage of the NCAA granting all fall student-athletes an extra year of eligibility. He signed with the Hokies in late August as a grad transfer from Illinois State.
The defender arrived on campus as Tech was wrapping up fall camp and wasn’t cleared to practice until he went through COVID-19 protocols.
He was a former third-team All-FCS corner — he had 24 passes defended with five interceptions in 2020 — but he didn’t end up spending much time at the position once he got to Blacksburg.
Tech needed Taylor to fill in at boundary safety in Week 4 against Boston College.
According to former teammate Divine Deablo, Taylor was the one to approach the coaching staff about the move when it became clear the Hokies didn’t have any other options. The week of practice leading up to the game was the first time Taylor played the position.
“He just was tossed in,” Hamilton said, on Wednesday. “The bus was running and he was thrown out there on the fly.”
Taylor ended up starting the rest of the season at safety and had 55 tackles (36 solo) with four pass breakups and two interceptions.
“Devin is a big-time guy,” Deablo said, in October.
With spring practice approaching, Hamilton is keeping an open mind about where to put Taylor in the secondary.
“Dev to me is a DB,” Hamilton said. “I don’t think you label him as a corner, I don’t think you label him as a safety. We’ll start him where he was at the end of the season, because he developed and learned a lot. He did a lot of good things there, and he has value there.”
Hamilton has involved Taylor and his father in those discussions as well. The focus this spring will be putting Taylor in as many different situations as possible so Hamilton can see “what he does best.”
“We really didn’t have a chance with him to see him do individual drills, or to see him go through small elements of structure or of techniques to really see what he did well,” Hamilton said.
Tech will have a healthy competition in the secondary this spring after adding Vanderbilt transfer Tae Daley along with six freshman signees. Daley enrolled in January along with Jalen Stroman, Nyke Johnson, Jalen Hoyle and Da’Shawn Elder.
With all that incoming talent, Hamilton still pushed for Taylor to come back for the 2021 season when they sat down for a year-end meeting in December.
“In my own opinion, it would be beneficial for him to spend an offseason here,” Hamilton said, in December. “He’s gotten to know his teammates. He’s much more comfortable. He’s a quiet guy by nature anyways, but he’s got a great personality, he’s very mature and he saw the benefit that he brought to this program.”