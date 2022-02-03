Salem’s McDonald twins first players to change positions under Virginia Tech’s new coaching regime

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry has started tinkering with his new defense.

Pry said Jayden McDonald and Jorden McDonald are moving from safety to outside linebacker ahead of spring camp. The former three-year starters at Salem helped the school win a state title as seniors. They signed with the Hokies as part of the team’s 2021 class and redshirted last season.

“The McDonald kids can really help our football team, both of them,” Pry said, on Wednesday. “...I'm not sure they won't end up at defensive ends, but we want to see what they can do this winter and spring."

Pry said the twins spent last fall on the scout team working at defensive end because of the team's lack of depth at the position.

"They are great looking kids,” Pry said. “They are hard workers. They will do anything you ask.”

This could be the first of many position changes to come for Virginia Tech’s returning players. Pry said he has a long history of making “impactful” position changes when he’s changed jobs in the past going back to his time at Georgia Southern.

One example he gave was former Georgia Southern defender Dion Dubose, who was the team’s full-time starter in 2009 at middle linebacker before Pry took over. Pry moved Dubose to defensive end when he took over as defensive coordinator the following season. Dubose won the starting job and would go on to earn first-team all conference honors as a senior.

“That was a hard discussion, but in the end it was the best for him and best for us,” Pry said. “Some of those discussions are going on, but we've got to evaluate these guys this winter to really see what we have. That's just the first the part."

Pry called those evaluations one of the “most important things” coaches do.

The position change for the McDonald’s comes as Virginia Tech shifts to a more traditional 4-3 defense with two outside linebackers. The Tech has relied on a 4-2-5 in recent years under defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton that he learned under his predecessor and mentor Bud Foster.

In Pry’s 4-3 scheme, one of the outside linebackers is called the Sam and the other is the Will. Pry said the Will linebackers typically have the more physical playing style while ones that have more safety qualities are grouped at the Sam position.

New defensive coordinator Chris Marve will be responsible for coaching the middle and Will linebackers while defensive assistant Shawn Quinn will coach the Sam backers.

The coaches will spend the next few weeks figuring out where exactly the McDonald’s fit best ahead of spring camp. The twins are both listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds on the team’s website.

“If you go through the installation and you say these are the 15 things we are going to ask our Sams to be great at, if they can check enough of those boxes you got you a good Sam,” Pry said. “If they don't check those boxes, why not? Why are they weak in some of these areas? Can they improve? Then what position do they check more boxes at.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.