Saturday Morning Football comes to Lane Stadium

BLACKSBURG — Perhaps you watched the "Thursday Night Football" NFL game on Amazon Prime Video.

Well, it's time for Saturday Morning Football at Lane Stadium.

The Hokies will host FCS member Wofford at 11 a.m. Saturday — the earliest kickoff in Tech football history.

Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry was pleased with the crowd turnout and enthusiasm for last weekend's home opener against Boston College. He thanked the fans, in particular the Tech students, in a Twitter video last weekend. He thanked the fans again at his weekly press conference Tuesday.

But that game was a Saturday night affair against an ACC rival.

Given the 11 a.m. time of this weekend's game, plus the fact that Wofford is an 0-2 team from the FCS ranks, the crowd probably will not be as big this time — especially when it comes to the Tech student section.

"All I can do is encourage them to come out," Pry said Tuesday of the fans. "I think it's going to be a great atmosphere. It's ‘Military Appreciation Day.’ You don't get many opportunities in Lane Stadium. So this is one of our six opportunities to be out there and have a great time together as Hokie Nation. So I hope that we have a great turnout, students included."

When Tech hosted FCS member Richmond in a noon game last year, the attendance was announced at 53,174 fans. By comparison, more than 65,000 fans were on hand for last weekend's game.

This game will air on the ACC Network. Starting the game at 11 a.m. instead of at noon will help the ACC Network televise a quadrupleheader Saturday, including Virginia's 2 p.m. home game against Old Dominion, Wake Forest's 5 p.m. home game against Liberty and Clemson's 8 p.m. home game against Louisiana Tech.

Nine ACC teams have home games Saturday, meaning the league and its TV partners have dibs on the telecasts. The 11 a.m. Tech kickoff helps the league get as many of those nine games on linear television as possible.

The 11 a.m. time also gets the Tech game an ACC Network slot, as opposed to Duke's home game Saturday night against FCS member North Carolina A&T. The Duke game has been relegated to ACC Network Extra.

When Saturday's schedule was being hammered out back in May, ESPN (which owns the ACC Network) asked the league to see if a team would be willing to play an 11 a.m. game Saturday on the ACC Network. Virginia Tech was willing.

But the enthusiasm of the crowd Saturday morning might not match the level it was against Boston College. So has Pry talked to the players about needing to create their own energy Saturday, rather than feeding off the crowd?

"I haven't talked about that yet with them," Pry said after practice Wednesday. "We have to be a self-motivated team. They appear to be that way in practice to me. There was no lull yesterday or today. I feel good about their drive and determination going into this game."

The previous earliest kickoff in Tech history was the 11:42 a.m. start time for the Independence Bowl in December 1993.

Wofford likely won't provide the Hokies (1-1) much of a test. Southern Conference member Wofford has yet to score a point this season — and those shutout losses came against fellow FCS teams Chattanooga and Elon, not against an FBS team with depth and size advantages.

Tech defensive end TyJuan Garbutt said the Hokies need to worry about themselves Saturday.

"There's still so much areas to improve, still so much areas to grow," he said.

So what is Pry looking to get out of this game, other than the expected win?

"I want to see improvement in all three phases," Pry said. "The coaches have to do a great job of making sure on special teams, defense and offense that they know where we need to get better, because there are things we need to get better at.

"We have to keep getting better as a program. This is just the beginning. There's things that we have to do culturally. There's things that we have to do on that practice field that continue to move us forward. So that's what I hope to see."

Pry also hopes to see the offense be "on schedule" Saturday.

"We've got to just have more consistency. We do some good things, but I want to see us put it together a couple series in a row, just kind of feel good about what you're getting," he said.

Tech was held to 17 points by ODU and to 27 points by BC. But a breakout game seems likely for the offense Saturday.

"I feel like yes, we are going to have a breakout game, but that's because our mentality is like that for every game," running back Keyshawn King said.

Are the Hokies hungry for that breakout game?

"We're going to be definitely hungry Saturday when it comes 11 a.m. and it's time to play," King said.

But will they be wide awake?

"Oh yeah. You know Coach Pry's not having that. He's going to wake us up and we're going to have to wake ourselves up," King said with a laugh.

King was hurt in last weekend's game, but Pry said he was surprised by how well King looked in practice Wednesday.

"He knifed through the defense a couple times," Pry said.

This will be the first time Wofford, which has one of the smallest enrollments (1,770 students) in FCS football, has ever played Tech. Virginia Tech is paying Wofford $450,000 for the game.

Wofford, which has switched to a pro spread offense this year, is the only FBS or FCS team that has yet to score a point this season.

The Terriers have lost 12 straight games since winning their 2021 opener against Elon. Wofford was picked last in the SoCon's preseason coaches poll.

"[Saturday's game is] more about us and improving than it is about the opponent," Pry said. "That's the way I would prefer it to be every week."