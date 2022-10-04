Sean Pedulla, Darius Maddox ready to step up for Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — The new starting guards for the Virginia Tech men's basketball team feel ready for their new roles.

Sean Pedulla will succeed Storm Murphy as the starting point guard for the Hokies, who began preseason practice last week. Darius Maddox has replaced Nahiem Alleyne as one of the starting off-guards.

"I'm more than ready," Pedulla said Tuesday at Cassell Coliseum during the team's media day. "Last year Storm did a great job of showing me certain things that I needed to improve upon and I think I worked on those this offseason, along with the coaches … showing me film.

"Everything I did … well last season, I'm just going to need to do that even more so this year.

"I know what the expectations are for me and this team and I'm ready for it."

Maddox, a junior, is also looking forward to the role he will have for coach Mike Young this season.

"I feel really comfortable, … going into my junior year and just knowing the dynamic of the team and what Coach wants and just what my teammates think of me," Maddox said.

"I'm definitely just trying to focus on day-to-day, shot-by-shot type things because that's really how I can stay confident in my head, just knowing that I did this and now I can expand and just keep my legacy here going."

Both Pedulla and Maddox made a splash off the bench during the second half of last season. They helped the Hokies finish 23-13 overall and win the ACC tournament championship.

"There was plenty of times last year, and more so at the beginning of the year, where I was talking to Sean like, 'Man, next year's going to be fun. We're really going to be able to play and be able to display our talents together on the floor,’" Maddox said.

"Sometimes in practice he would look at me like, 'Bro, I'm shooting every shot today,’ or I would look at him sometimes like, 'Bro, I'm not passing today.’"

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Pedulla, a sophomore, hit the weight room in the offseason this year and added nine pounds.

"Seeing these NBA point guards and these NBA shooting guards, if I want to be able to guard multiple positions, I [needed] … to put on a couple pounds," he said. "Something you'll see this year is that I'm going to be posting up a little bit more, … imposing my will on smaller defenders."

Pedulla averaged 5.4 points and 13 minutes last season as the backup to Murphy, who is now playing in Germany. Pedulla sank 34 3-pointers.

"I worked on my shot a lot more this summer — and shooting off the bounce," he said. "And also finishing in that 10-feet-and-in range, like the little floaters, touch shots. I think I need to … instill that in my game."

Pedulla had 20 points and six 3-pointers in a win at Florida State in late January. He had 17 points in a win at Miami in late February. He had 13 points in an ACC quarterfinal win over Notre Dame and 19 points in an NCAA tournament loss to Texas.

"During the second half of last season, my confidence grew a lot. … It'll be more of the same this year," Pedulla said.

As the new starting floor general, he knows he must juggle scoring with being a distributor.

"Last year I was kind of coming in as a scoring threat," he said. "The coaches were telling me, 'If you have an open shot, take it.’ That's something that I'll have to continue this year, but it's also something that I have to be conscious of, is that I'm on the court to score but also I'm also on the court with four other people … and know when and where to get those guys shots."

Pedulla had 47 assists and 31 turnovers last season.

"Limiting turnovers, that's what I've talked to Coach Young a lot about," he said. "I need to be able to take care of the ball."

Maddox averaged 6.4 points and 17 minutes last season. He made 40 3-pointers, including the buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of overtime in an ACC tournament win over Clemson.

After scoring a total of four points in 15 minutes combined against Boston College and North Carolina in back-to-back games in late January, he had 13 points in 15 minutes in a loss to Miami the following game.

"I didn't really play [against BC and UNC] and I was confused. I'm like, 'Next time I come in the game, every time I touch the ball, I'm shooting it,’" Maddox said. "I just happen to hit shots that game [against Miami]. The teammates on the bench were just telling me, 'Yeah, brother, go ahead, shoot. Shoot every shot. He's probably going to take you out anyway.’ So I just go in and start shooting and he left me in there. So I was like, 'Oh, OK, so this is the mindset I have to have coming in every game. Just be ultra-aggressive.’"

In late February, Maddox had 12 points in a win at Georgia Tech and 13 points in a win at Miami.

The 6-5, 187-pound Maddox had 20 points and four 3-pointers in the ACC semifinal win over North Carolina. He made the all-tournament second team.

Maddox worked on his game in the offseason this year.

"I sharpened up my shooting and my mid-range skills but also my floor game because I'm going to be able to get downhill more with the amount of touches I'm going to get," Maddox said. "I'm going to have the ball in my hands a bit more, so just working on floaters, my ball handling, trying to get downhill a lot more.

"In practice, when I get a paint touch, it can easily kick out to a number of shooters."

Young expects the backcourt, which also includes starting guard Hunter Cattoor and new reserves John Camden, Rodney Rice and M.J. Collins, to provide more of a scoring punch than it did last season.

"I don't think that scoring from the backcourt is ever going to be an issue," Young said.