Second half offensive woes, injuries sink Virginia Tech's long shot upset bid in loss to Clemson

Tech was down to three scholarship quarterbacks on Saturday after Quincy Patterson entered the transfer portal earlier in the week. Kadum was 2 of 3 for 54 yards and had five carries for 21 yards in his first career game.

Burmeister actually got off to a promising start when he came into the game in the first quarter and orchestrated a 7-play, 75-yard scoring drive. He was 4 of 4 on the drive for 65 yards and his 48-yard completion to Tayvion Robinson set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Khalil Herbert.

Herbert’s touchdown gave Tech a 10-3 lead with 3:45 to go in the quarter. Herbert had 96 yards in the loss and became the 14th player in program history to cross the 1,000-yard rushing mark in a single season.

It was the first playing time for Burmeister since a Week 3 loss to North Carolina. The former Oregon transfer was sidelined with multiple broken bones in this foot and wasn’t healthy enough to play until after Tech’s recent off week.

Burmeister played well in the first half and Tech only trailed 17-10 at the break, but there were some missed opportunities for the offense. A personal foul on center Brock Hoffman pushed Tech out of field goal range on one drive and Fuente’s questionable clock management at the end of the half cost the Hokies a touchdown.