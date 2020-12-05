Second half offensive woes, injuries sink Virginia Tech's long shot upset bid in loss to Clemson

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech made Clemson look mortal for about 30 minutes on Saturday at Lane Stadium.
Tech had a brief first quarter lead and kept it a one-possession game against the No. 3 team in the country going into halftime before completely falling apart in the third quarter on the offensive side of the ball.
The Hokies turned the ball over twice in the quarter, and the second turnover — a fumbled snap — was returned 66-yards for a touchdown by Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick. Their lone first down in the third came on the final play of the quarter with third-string quarterback Knox Kadum in the game.
Clemson went on to win 45-10 to clinch an appearance in the ACC title game against Notre Dame on Dec. 19.
Kadum was thrown into the game after injuries to both Hendon Hooker and Braxton Burmeister. Hooker started the game, but was replaced after the first series. Burmeister was injured when he was sacked by linebacker LaVonta Bentley and defensive end Xavier Thomas for a loss of 9 yards in the third quarter.
Hooker fumbled a snap on Tech’s opening drive and did it again when he re-entered the game in the third quarter. He went into the trainer’s room after Kendrick’s drive and didn’t return to the sideline until their was less than seven minutes to go.
Tech was down to three scholarship quarterbacks on Saturday after Quincy Patterson entered the transfer portal earlier in the week. Kadum was 2 of 3 for 54 yards and had five carries for 21 yards in his first career game.
Burmeister actually got off to a promising start when he came into the game in the first quarter and orchestrated a 7-play, 75-yard scoring drive. He was 4 of 4 on the drive for 65 yards and his 48-yard completion to Tayvion Robinson set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Khalil Herbert.
Herbert’s touchdown gave Tech a 10-3 lead with 3:45 to go in the quarter. Herbert had 96 yards in the loss and became the 14th player in program history to cross the 1,000-yard rushing mark in a single season.
It was the first playing time for Burmeister since a Week 3 loss to North Carolina. The former Oregon transfer was sidelined with multiple broken bones in this foot and wasn’t healthy enough to play until after Tech’s recent off week.
Burmeister played well in the first half and Tech only trailed 17-10 at the break, but there were some missed opportunities for the offense. A personal foul on center Brock Hoffman pushed Tech out of field goal range on one drive and Fuente’s questionable clock management at the end of the half cost the Hokies a touchdown.
Raheem Blackshear caught a Hail Mary-esque throw from Burmeister just shy of the goal line without any time left on the clock. Tech had three timeouts to start the drive, but declined to initially use them after Herbert had a short gain on first down.
Fuente used a timeout after Herbert’s next carry went 21-yards across midfield.
Tech’s defense forced one three-and out in the first half and held Clemson to a 28-yard field goal on its first trip inside the red zone, but the Tigers were pretty efficient and had seven double-digit gains out of their 26 plays in the first half.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence scored on a 17-yard run with 12 seconds to go in the first quarter and running back Lyn-J Dixon scored the team’s other touchdown to cap a quick 7-play, 75-yard in the final minutes of the first half.
