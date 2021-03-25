Seeking 'bigger role,' Virginia Tech's Jalen Cone enters transfer portal

Another member of the Virginia Tech backcourt is exiting the school.

Sophomore reserve off-guard Jalen Cone entered the transfer portal Thursday.

Cone averaged 9.2 points and 20.0 minutes for the Hokies (15-7) this season. He played in 15 games this season, staring four.

He ranked third on the team in 3-pointers (37) this year after ranking second on the squad in 3-pointers (64) as a freshman.

"He just wanted a little bigger role," Cone's father, Harold Cone, said Thursday in a phone interview. "My son has a desire to play at the next level, … the NBA.

"He would like to handle the ball a little bit more and do some different things and just felt like his role at V.T. was more catching the ball and shooting it. He got known to be a great shooter there. But … he always wanted to kind of show some more and wanted to be able to be in a situation where he can show some more."

What does Cone want to show at his next school?