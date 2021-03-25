Seeking 'bigger role,' Virginia Tech's Jalen Cone enters transfer portal

Another member of the Virginia Tech backcourt is exiting the school.
Sophomore reserve off-guard Jalen Cone entered the transfer portal Thursday.
Cone averaged 9.2 points and 20.0 minutes for the Hokies (15-7) this season. He played in 15 games this season, staring four.
He ranked third on the team in 3-pointers (37) this year after ranking second on the squad in 3-pointers (64) as a freshman.
"He just wanted a little bigger role," Cone's father, Harold Cone, said Thursday in a phone interview. "My son has a desire to play at the next level, … the NBA.
"He would like to handle the ball a little bit more and do some different things and just felt like his role at V.T. was more catching the ball and shooting it. He got known to be a great shooter there. But … he always wanted to kind of show some more and wanted to be able to be in a situation where he can show some more."
What does Cone want to show at his next school?
"Handling the ball," his father said. "Being a little bit more creative off the dribble as far as getting teammates involved. Also, shooting off the dribble more. Pretty much at V.T. he was more or less catching and shooting off a lot of things, and that was his major concern. He said, 'Dad, I want to show that I can do a little bit more than that.’
"[The goal is to] be able to have the ball in his hands and be a little bit more creative with it."
Cone met in person with coach Mike Young on Thursday.
The 5-foot-10 Cone became the second Hokie to enter the transfer portal this week. Freshman reserve guard Joe Bamisile entered the portal Monday.
Cone was hurt early in a Feb. 6 win at Miami and missed the team's final four games. Harold Cone revealed Thursday that his son suffered a fractured foot in the Miami game and underwent surgery to have a screw inserted.
Cone missed Tech's first three games because of a preseason injury to the same foot. Harold Cone revealed Thursday that the initial injury was a hairline fracture.
"I kind of wished he had done the screw in the beginning," Harold Cone said.
Cone scored in double figures in six straight games this season.
He had 18 points and five 3-pointers in a Dec. 19 win over Coppin State. He had 18 points and six 3-pointers two days later in a win over Longwood.
Cone had 12 points in a Dec. 29 win over Miami. He had 23 points and six 3-pointers in a Jan. 6 loss at Louisville. He had 18 points and four 3-pointers in a Jan. 10 win over Notre Dame.
He had 14 points and three 3-pointers in a Jan. 12 win over Duke. Harold Cone said his son re-injured his foot in that game, which was the seventh and final time he scored in double figures this season.
Cone then went just 7 for 33 from 3-point range in his final six games.
Cone was a standout point guard at Walkertown High School in North Carolina. He decided to graduate high school a year early and committed to Tech in May 2019, just one month after Young took the Tech job.
He averaged 8.0 points and 18.4 minutes as a freshman, when he played in 32 games and started three. He shot 45.7% from 3-point range that year.
"Virginia Tech has become my second home," Cone tweeted Thursday. "I have built relationships that will last a lifetime and learned so many things here. I've gained new family and made memories that will never fade."
In addition to Cone and Bamisile, Tech reserve point guard Cartier Diarra won't be returning to the Hokies, either. The Kansas State graduate transfer opted out of the season in December. He won't be returning to the Hokies even if he decides to use his extra year of eligibility.