Seven-foot center Michael Durr transferring from South Florida to Virginia Tech

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team picked up a 7-foot center in the transfer portal Wednesday.
Michael Durr, a three-year starter for American Athletic Conference member South Florida, tweeted Wednesday that he has picked Virginia Tech.
The Atlanta native averaged 8.8 points and a team-high 7.9 rebounds for the Bulls (9-13, 4-10) as a junior this year. He averaged 26.4 minutes and blocked a team-high 18 shots. He played in 19 games, starting all of them.
The NCAA Division I Council has given all of this school year's Division I winter-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility, so Durr has two years of eligibility remaining.
The addition of the 250-pound Durr is good news for Tech because another post player is leaving the Hokies.
Backup center Cordell Pemsl will not be returning to Virginia Tech to use his extra year of eligibility, according to a Tech source.
The Iowa graduate transfer averaged 2.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 9.9 minutes in 13 games for Tech this year. He missed nine games with a back injury.
Pemsl is in his fifth year of college, so it is not a surprise that he will not be returning to Tech for a sixth college season. Pemsl, who was honored in the team's pregame Senior Day ceremony in late February, said after that game that he had not yet decided whether to return to college for another season or not.
Durr scored in double figures in nine games for South Florida this year, while he grabbed double figures in rebounds in seven games this year.
He had 10 points and seven rebounds in a November loss to the Hokies at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.
Durr had 14 points and seven rebounds in a Feb. 10 loss to Final Four participant Houston. He had 18 points and nine rebounds in a March 6 loss at NCAA Tournament participant Wichita State. He had 13 points and 13 rebounds in a March 12 loss to Wichita State in the American Athletic Conference quarterfinals.
Durr played for Victory Rock Prep in Bradenton, Florida, as a high school senior.
"Great hands. Great moves," said Victory Rock Prep coach Loren Jackson, who coached Durr at Victory Rock Prep and who has followed Durr's USF career. "Defends really well.
"Big body. Finishes around the rim. Pretty skilled. Rebounds it at a good clip. He's going to be a good power forward/center for them."
Tech coach Mike Young had been looking for another center.
Although starting center Keve Aluma and starting power forward Justyn Mutts are set to return next season, Young said last month that he wanted to add more size.
“I’d like to have another post player. I’d like to be able to move Keve to [power forward] quite a bit more,” Young said last month. “Mutts and Aluma on the front line, it was a really good one, but to add another body that can play, that can rebound the ball and do the things that we ask our post players to do, I think that’s very important to us.”
Durr averaged 5.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 21.3 minutes as a USF freshman, when he blocked a team-high 46 shots. He played in 38 games, starting all but one. He helped the Bulls win 24 games.
He averaged 6.7 points, a team-high 6.1 rebounds and 24.3 minutes as a sophomore in the 2019-20 season. He played in 30 games, starting all but one. He blocked a team-high 23 shots.
Durr will be one of at least three newcomers joining the Hokies. Storm Murphy, who earned All-Southern Conference first-team honors as a senior point guard at Wofford this year, said last month that he would be transferring to Tech to use his extra year of eligibility. Tech signed point guard Sean Pedulla of Edmond Memorial High School in Oklahoma last fall.
Tech still has two scholarships left to pass out. Guard Jalen Cone is transferring to Northern Arizona, while guard Joe Bamisile is transferring to George Washington.
With Pemsl joining Cartier Diarra as Tech seniors not returning for their extra year of eligibility, it still remains to be seen if senior point guard Wabissa Bede will be back. Bede has not yet decided whether or not to return to Tech for his extra year of eligiblity, according to the Tech source.
Virginia Tech, which lost in the first round of the NCAAs, was ranked No. 10 by Jeff Borzello of ESPN.com in his "Way-Too-Early Top 25" this week.