Seven-foot center Michael Durr transferring from South Florida to Virginia Tech

Durr scored in double figures in nine games for South Florida this year, while he grabbed double figures in rebounds in seven games this year.

He had 10 points and seven rebounds in a November loss to the Hokies at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

Durr had 14 points and seven rebounds in a Feb. 10 loss to Final Four participant Houston. He had 18 points and nine rebounds in a March 6 loss at NCAA Tournament participant Wichita State. He had 13 points and 13 rebounds in a March 12 loss to Wichita State in the American Athletic Conference quarterfinals.

Durr played for Victory Rock Prep in Bradenton, Florida, as a high school senior.

"Great hands. Great moves," said Victory Rock Prep coach Loren Jackson, who coached Durr at Victory Rock Prep and who has followed Durr's USF career. "Defends really well.

"Big body. Finishes around the rim. Pretty skilled. Rebounds it at a good clip. He's going to be a good power forward/center for them."

Tech coach Mike Young had been looking for another center.

Although starting center Keve Aluma and starting power forward Justyn Mutts are set to return next season, Young said last month that he wanted to add more size.