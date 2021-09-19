Seven-foot center Patrick Wessler picks Virginia Tech

"They give the ball to their bigs," he said. "Being a post player, I like that."

Wessler will be the first 7-footer on the Tech roster since Johnny Hamilton in the 2016-17 season.

Wessler's AAU coach, Mike Jefferson II of Charlotte-based C.C. Elite, said Tech is getting a "dominant big."

"He's a rim protector. He's a low-post scorer," Jefferson said. "He has a super soft touch. He can pass the ball out of the double team. He makes the extra pass.

"He is exactly what you want is a big. … Virginia Tech got a really, really good kid.

"He still has some things that he can improve on, but he's ready to go [for Tech] right now.

"At the end of the AAU season he probably had multiple games with double-digit blocks and rebounds and points."

The left-handed Wessler considers his strong suits to be scoring in the post and protecting the rim.

"If I'm open, I'll shoot a 3, but that's not what I like," he said. "I like scoring in the paint."

How ready does he feel to play ACC basketball next year?