‘Seven is enough for me’: Virginia Tech DE Justus Reed first Hokie to announce plans for next season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive end Justus Reed’s lengthy collegiate career will come to an end this month.
The Hokies host Virginia on Saturday at Lane Stadium in their regular season finale and there’s a chance the team could get invited to a bowl game, but Reed has already made up his mind.
"This is it,” Reed said, with a smile on Tuesday. “This is my last go around. It's been a long time. I thought about it at the beginning of the year a little bit, but this is it. Seven is enough for me."
Reed, who signed with Virginia Tech in April as a grad transfer from Youngstown State, had the chance to play in 2021 with the NCAA granting all fall athletes an additional year of eligibility.
His career began back in 2014 as a freshman signee out of Central Catholic High School at Florida. He redshirted that season and missed most of the 2016 season with a knee injury before transferring to the FCS level.
He suffered another injury setback in 2018 — a torn achilles forced him to miss the entire season — but he bounced back 13 sacks and 19 tackles for loss the next year. The NCAA granted him two years of additional eligibility when he applied for a medical waiver before the season.
Reed has 26 tackles this season (16 solo) with a team-high 6.5 sacks and seven quarterback hurries.
"I think I've played alright,” Reed said. “I got lost a little bit in the middle of the season, but picked it up towards the end. I feel like I've played pretty well for the most part just getting to know the defense more and playing instead of thinking of trying to force plays. That's helped me a lot the last half of the season ... I'm happy with my decision and really blessed to be here and the opportunity to come here.”
Reed received an invite to the 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl on Tuesday. The annual exhibition game was canceled this year, but players that attend will participate in what the game’s website describes as “virtual training sessions in preparation for the NFL Draft.”
He’s the first Tech player to officially announce his plans for next season. Defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt, defensive back Devin Taylor, punter Oscar Bradburn, wide receiver Changa Hodge and defensive tackle DaShawn Crawford have all said they will wait to decide about their future until after the season.
While running back Khalil Hilbert and safety Divine Deablo haven’t officially announced either, they recently accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl — the all-star game features the top seniors around the country to compete in front of NFL scouts for a week in Mobile, Alabama — which would indicate their plans to go through the pre-draft process.
