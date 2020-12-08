‘Seven is enough for me’: Virginia Tech DE Justus Reed first Hokie to announce plans for next season

"I think I've played alright,” Reed said. “I got lost a little bit in the middle of the season, but picked it up towards the end. I feel like I've played pretty well for the most part just getting to know the defense more and playing instead of thinking of trying to force plays. That's helped me a lot the last half of the season ... I'm happy with my decision and really blessed to be here and the opportunity to come here.”

Reed received an invite to the 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl on Tuesday. The annual exhibition game was canceled this year, but players that attend will participate in what the game’s website describes as “virtual training sessions in preparation for the NFL Draft.”

He’s the first Tech player to officially announce his plans for next season. Defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt, defensive back Devin Taylor, punter Oscar Bradburn, wide receiver Changa Hodge and defensive tackle DaShawn Crawford have all said they will wait to decide about their future until after the season.

While running back Khalil Hilbert and safety Divine Deablo haven’t officially announced either, they recently accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl — the all-star game features the top seniors around the country to compete in front of NFL scouts for a week in Mobile, Alabama — which would indicate their plans to go through the pre-draft process.

