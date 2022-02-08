Sheppard, Baines lift Virginia Tech women over Clemson

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's All-America candidate scored just two points Tuesday.

But the Hokies still won.

Aisha Sheppard and Azana Baines combined for more points than the entire Clemson team to help the Hokies squash the Tigers 73-42 at Cassell Coliseum.

Sheppard scored 23 points for her most prolific outing since early December, while Baines rang up a career-high 20 points.

"It has been a struggle, but I trust my work," said Sheppard, who had scored in single digits in three of the previous five games. "I trust what I've put into this program and everything that I've done when nobody's looking. My coaching staff and my teammates have been tremendous in helping me stay focused and continue to stay ready, and tonight was just a culmination of that. They were able to get me the ball and I was able to finally capitalize on that."

The Hokies (17-6, 9-3 ACC) moved up into a three-way tie for third place with Georgia Tech and Notre Dame. The nine ACC wins are their most ever through 12 league games.

Tech junior center Elizabeth Kitley snared eight rebounds but tied her career low with two points in 29 minutes. Kitley, who was double-teamed, was 0 of 2 from the field.

"We're too good [for a foe] to just put that much attention on one person," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "They put so much emphasis on Liz, I guess they picked their poison. … It wasn't her night, and we didn't really force it to her."

Kitley was one of 30 players named earlier Tuesday to the midseason watch list for the Naismith Trophy, which goes to the national player of the year.

"[The Tigers] were extremely physical with her," Brooks said. "I hope it's a note to the rest of the league — you can double her, but if you are, you're going to have to deal with some other people who can score."

Sheppard had her third-highest points total of the season. The fifth-year senior guard was 8 of 12 from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. She also had five assists.

She entered the game averaging 12.3 points, down from 17.7 points per game last season.

"Coach says you've been in the league long enough, people figure out how to play you," she said. "Credit to the other teams. They've done a great job taking things away. But now it's time for me to take the next step."

Sheppard had a 40-minute phone conversation with Brooks after scoring just two points in last week's loss at Notre Dame. She responded with 12 points in last weekend's win over Boston College and had 13 points by halftime Tuesday.

"It got to the point where she just didn't look like herself," Brooks said. "She got so tied up into being result-driven. … So then it really started to affect her defense and it started to affect her rebounding and it started to affect everything else.

"Now … she's starting to become Aisha Sheppard again."

Baines, a junior power forward, was 10 of 11 from the field.

"When they took one thing away, I just tried to get open or do the little things to try and capitalize and try to make them pay for what they were doing to Liz," said Baines, who also had seven rebounds. "One main thing was just running the floor and try and find open spots on the floor because a lot of times they were trapping our guards with ball screens and stuff and they were doubling Elizabeth."

Tech recorded its most lopsided ACC win since beating Boston College by 31 points in December 2017.

It was the second time in recent weeks that Tech won handily despite not getting a double-double from Kitley. The Hokies won 71-42 at Virginia on Jan. 27 even though Kitley missed the final three quarters with a groin injury.

"We're tough to guard when we hit shots," Sheppard said. "When you take one thing away, the next man up is ready."

Tech point guard Georgia Amoore had 14 points and four assists.

Clemson (8-16, 2-11) trailed for the final three quarters.

Tech shot 52.8% from the field to the visitors' 27.6%.

"We're a good defensive team, and I think we proved it tonight," Brooks said.

The Hokies will host No. 11 Georgia Tech (18-5, 9-3) on Thursday and No. 23 North Carolina (18-4, 8-4) on Sunday.

"As long as we stay locked in and as long as we continue to just stay together as a team, … we'll be able to handle anybody the whole rest of the season," Baines said.

The Hokies led just 29-25 at halftime. But Tech opened the third quarter on a 13-2 run to build a 42-27 cushion with 6:49 left in the third. They shot 61.5% from the field in the third quarter.

