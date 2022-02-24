Sheppard shines as No. 23 Virginia Tech women beat Miami

BLACKSBURG — Aisha Sheppard was in tears before the game.

But she was all smiles afterwards.

Sheppard had 16 points, four 3-pointers and four assists to help the No. 23 Virginia Tech women's basketball team beat Miami 70-63 on Thursday night at Cassell Coliseum.

Sheppard broke Tech's career scoring record in last weekend's loss at Louisville, so she was honored in a pregame ceremony Thursday.

"I was crying," she said of the ceremony. "It was very emotional for me, mostly because in that moment it hit me.

"I tried to contain myself, but it didn't work."

A layup in in the final minute of the 70-56 loss at Louisville had enabled Sheppard to break the record. Sheppard, in her fifth season playing for Tech, ended the Louisville game with 1,792 career points. The late Renee Dennis, who played for Tech from 1983-87, held the old mark of 1,791 points.

"I … didn't realize [until the ceremony] it was a 35-year-record that she had held, so I think that kind of really put it in perspective for me," Sheppard said.

"Very, very proud of her," coach Kenny Brooks said.

If she cried Thursday, what will she be like for the senior day ceremony Sunday, when the Hokies wrap up the regular season at home against No. 3 North Carolina State?

"Everything won't really hit me until Sunday for senior day," she said. "Sunday's going to be interesting, to say the least."

So more tears on Sunday?

"Most definitely," she said.

The Hokies (21-7 overall) improved to 13-4 in ACC play Thursday, extending the program record for the most ACC wins in a season. Tech had broken the mark by getting its 12th win at Syracuse last week.

Virginia Tech, which began the day tied for third place with Notre Dame, remains on track for a double bye in next week's ACC tournament. The top four teams in the final regular-season standings earn double byes. The Tech program has never claimed a double bye before.

"The [scoring] record, honestly, it hasn't been in the forefront of my mind because we're in such a great position that I don't want to take anything away from what we're doing as a team," Sheppard said. "We're just excited to be where we are. … We just want to keep breaking records as a team.

"Being able to look at the standings and see where we are, it's honestly incredible and it gives me chills. Thirteen wins in the ACC is amazing."

This is the season she had envisioned when she opted to return for a fifth season instead of turning pro.

"I'm enjoying every moment," she said.

Sheppard had previously broken the ACC record for career 3-pointers. She was 4 of 8 from 3-point range Thursday.

"Just letting it fly when I'm open," she said. "They need me to take those shots, and that's just what I try to do."

Tech center Elizabeth Kitley, who could be named ACC player of the year on Tuesday, had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

"Liz is a dog," Sheppard said. "She is ACC player of the year."

Miami (16-11, 9-8) saw its four-game winning streak come to an end.

Up 20-18 after the first quarter, the Hokies trailed 30-28 at halftime. They shot just 20% from the field in the second quarter.

"We shot horribly in the second quarter," Kitley said. "We knew that eventually they were going to have to fall."

Tech shot 72.7% (8 of 11) from the field in the third quarter.

After Brooks had words with Sheppard in the second half, she had two big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to keep Miami at bay.

"We went at each other," Brooks said. "I needed her to take over. The way they were playing us, they were denying the ball back to Georgia [Amoore] and [Sheppard] had to be the aggressor because then they were double-teaming Liz. I thought she passed up a couple open opportunities.

"After that little exchange, … she got a little bit more aggressive. And when she plays like that, we're really hard to beat."

Down 49-45, the Hokies scored the final five points of the third quarter and the first four points of the fourth to grab a 54-49 lead with 8:07 to go. Sheppard dished to D'asia Gregg for a basket that gave Tech the lead for good at 50-49 as the buzzer sounded at the end of the third.

Miami cut the lead to 54-52. After Tech's Emily Lytle (12 points) made one of two free throws, Sheppard buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key and blew a kiss. Cayla King then made two free throws for a 60-52 cushion.

The Hurricanes cut the lead to 60-54, but Sheppard sank another 3-pointer for a 63-54 lead with 4:34 to go.

After turning the ball over 14 times at Louisville, the Hokies turned the ball over 18 times Thursday.

"We handled their pressure well enough to win," Brooks said.

