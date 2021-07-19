‘Shock and sadness’ still fresh for Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente with suspended player facing murder charge

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Montgomery County prosecutors revealed details of the case during a June 9 bond hearing based on statements Etute made to the police.

Etute visited the victim’s apartment April 10 for oral sex after he was matched up with someone named “Angie” on Tinder, a dating app. Etute returned to the apartment May 31 to engage in sexual activity and discovered the person he was matched up with was a man.

Etute left Smith “bubbling and gurgling” on the ground after punching the victim five times and stomping on him before leaving the Main Street apartment, according to the prosecution's summary.

The police have yet to identify the pair of individuals Etute was with walking up to Smith's apartment, and Fuente declined to discuss if either of those individuals were members of the football team. Tech team spokesperson Pete Moris confirmed that no other players on the team’s online roster are currently suspended.

"I won't comment on anything about that,” Fuente said. “We've taken all our cues from the authorities on how we have handled everything."

Montgomery County Commonwealth's attorney Mary Pettitt has declined comment on whether any additional individuals could face charges in relation to the incident.