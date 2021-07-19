‘Shock and sadness’ still fresh for Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente with suspended player facing murder charge

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente has experienced some joyful moments this summer.
The team has received a steady dose of good news on the recruiting trail where rarely a week goes by without Tech adding names to its 2022 signing class. The Hokies most recently landed a pair of high profile in-state recruits — running back Ramon Brown and offensive lineman Gunner Givens — to give them a top 15 nationally ranked class.
There was a recent family vacation where Fuente got to visit with relatives back home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and he also escaped to Smith Mountain Lake to get time on the water with his daughters.
But inevitably Fuente’s mind goes back to Ismemen David Etute, the 18 year old suspended Tech linebacker who was charged with the second-degree murder of Jerry Paul Smith on June 2.
“Every idle moment that we or I have, my mind immediately drifts to it,” Fuente said, on Monday. “Knowing him and knowing his family, the situation as a whole there's a victim and a victim's family. Every time you get a second to take a deep breath and aren't immediately focused on recruiting or fall schedule, my mind immediately drifts to it."
Tech’s media relations department handled the university’s public response after Etute was arrested and charged in June. The university announced Etute’s suspension and encouraged anyone with information about the case to contact investigators.
Before he had to catch a flight to Richmond for a scheduled appearance at a Hokie Club event, Fuente sat down with The Roanoke Times in his office at the Jamerson Center to publicly discuss Etute’s arrest for the first time.
The intervening month has done little to change the “shock and sadness” Fuente said he felt when Tech athletic director Whit Babcock came to his office June 2 to tell him about Etute’s arrest and the charge the player is facing.
“It was by far the worst day of over 20 years of coaching,” Fuente said.
Fuente worked quickly to put together a meeting to address the team, and the staff spent the rest of the day reaching out to each player’s family. He addressed the situation head on, and has taken the same approach with recruits visiting campus.
Etute has since been released on a $75,000 secured bond into the custody of his parents, who reside in Virginia Beach.
Montgomery County prosecutors revealed details of the case during a June 9 bond hearing based on statements Etute made to the police.
Etute visited the victim’s apartment April 10 for oral sex after he was matched up with someone named “Angie” on Tinder, a dating app. Etute returned to the apartment May 31 to engage in sexual activity and discovered the person he was matched up with was a man.
Etute left Smith “bubbling and gurgling” on the ground after punching the victim five times and stomping on him before leaving the Main Street apartment, according to the prosecution's summary.
The police have yet to identify the pair of individuals Etute was with walking up to Smith's apartment, and Fuente declined to discuss if either of those individuals were members of the football team. Tech team spokesperson Pete Moris confirmed that no other players on the team’s online roster are currently suspended.
"I won't comment on anything about that,” Fuente said. “We've taken all our cues from the authorities on how we have handled everything."
Montgomery County Commonwealth's attorney Mary Pettitt has declined comment on whether any additional individuals could face charges in relation to the incident.
Fuente said he wasn’t interviewed by the police about the case, and hasn’t been contacted about testifying. He has been in contact with Etute and his parents, and will continue to be available to the family to talk.
"Absolutely, 100%,” Fuente said. “We signed on to be coaches during the bad days too. I'm not going to insert myself into areas that I shouldn't be, but in terms of talking to him and his mom and dad, we've done that."
He’s also had emotional conversations with freshmen on the team who grew close to Etute during his brief time on campus.
Fuente said a handful of players are having a “difficult” time processing the news, and the staff has made themselves available to discuss it. They have also made sure players know about all the avenues they have to receive additional professional help on campus, but Fuente admits he doesn’t have all the answers.
Tech is set to start fall camp in two weeks, and Fuente acknowledged Etute’s trial could cast a shadow over the season. Etute’s next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for September 23 two days before Tech is scheduled to play Richmond at Lane Stadium.
"It's completely out of my realm,” Fuente said, of the legal proceedings.
He will prepare his team for whatever comes, but Fuente anticipates each new development will bring with it a fresh wave of sorrow for everyone involved.