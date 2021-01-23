Shooting woes plague No. 16 Virginia Tech in loss at Syracuse

Last weekend, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team managed to win a game even though Keve Aluma and Jalen Cone combined for just one basket.
Aluma and Cone combined for only two baskets Saturday. And this time, the result was a Virginia Tech loss.
Syracuse led the entire second half en route to a 78-60 win over the No. 16 Hokies at the Carrier Dome.
Aluma and Cone were 2 of 19 from the field combined in the defeat.
"We do need for them to play well," Tech coach Mike Young said of the duo. "You need for your better players to play well.
"I've got a lot of things sifting through my head right now; how I'm going to get those two guys going is not one of them."
The Hokies (11-3, 5-2 ACC) saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.
Tech was coming off a 64-60 win at Wake Forest on Sunday. Aluma, the center who leads the Hokies in scoring this season, was 1 of 6 from the field in that game. Cone, the team's top 3-point ace, was 0 of 4 from the field.
The duo's shooting woes continued at Syracuse (9-4, 3-3).
Aluma, who played only 24 minutes Saturday because of foul trouble, was 1 of 10 from the field.
"Keve looks hesitant," Young said. "As they adjusted through the game, they're going to play him one-on-one and he just didn't score. … He took good shots and he didn't get them home."
Cone was 1 of 9 from the field, including 1 of 8 from 3-point territory.
"Jalen had great shots," Young said. "He didn't make them, but I would take those same shots from him Wednesday [at Notre Dame]."
The Hokies shot just 32.8% from the field and 27.6% from 3-point range (8 of 29) against Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim's 2-3 zone defense.
"We got the ball where we wanted. We missed two dunks at the rim in the first half," Young said. "He adjusted.
"Their zone was good today. It bothered us."
Virginia Tech was held to its second-lowest points total of the season.
Tech sank six 3-pointers in the first half and trailed by just six points at halftime. But the Hokies shot only 16.7% (2 of 12) from that distance in the second half.
Hokies guard Nahiem Alleyne scored 20 points, including 17 in the first half. Four of Alleyne's five 3-pointers came in the first half.
"They were keying on me the second half," Alleyne said. "Once we got into the middle, they would spread out to shooters like me, so I really couldn't get in rhythm."
The Hokies, who were outrebounded 37-35, were held to 24 points in the paint and 13 second-chance points in the game.
"We got it into the middle and couldn't really finish our layups," Alleyne said.
Tech power forward Justyn Mutts said Syracuse's length was a problem.
"They did a really good job of getting the rebound after the [Tech] shot went up," said Mutts, who had nine points and eight rebounds. "We've got a lot of things to work on — definitely blocking out, getting rebounds."
Tech had to go to a small lineup after Aluma and backup David N'Guessan got in foul trouble. Backup center Cordell Pemsl has not played since Dec. 29 because of a back injury.
"They did a really good job of getting us in foul trouble," Mutts said. "They've got some really big guys down there, so when it becomes kind of a smaller lineup it can be really difficult to one, get back in transition and then two, find appropriate matchups."
The game tied last month's 80-78 win over Miami as the Hokies' most porous outing of the season.
Syracuse shot 50.9% from the field, including 56% in the second half.
Mutts said the players need to do a better job of helping each other on defense.
"It''s hard to guard guys one-on-one," Mutts said. "College defense is really about being able to help each other."
The Orange had 46 points in the paint and went 18 of 22 from the free-throw line.
"We didn't do the best job of standing our ground down there," Mutts said.
Leading just 47-44 with 13:48 left, Syracuse went on a 20-4 run to build a 67-48 cushion with 7:16 to go.
Tech point guard Wabissa Bede, who was scoreless, played only 20 minutes in the game.
"They've got a pretty good zone, and … we wanted … as many guys on the floor that can shoot it as possible," Young said. "Now, we lose maybe our best perimeter defender [by doing that]."
Quincy Guerrier had 20 points, seven blocks and nine rebounds for the Orange, while Marek Dolezaj tallied 18 points.
Tyrece Radford and N'Guessan had 10 points apiece for Tech.