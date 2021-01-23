Shooting woes plague No. 16 Virginia Tech in loss at Syracuse

"Keve looks hesitant," Young said. "As they adjusted through the game, they're going to play him one-on-one and he just didn't score. … He took good shots and he didn't get them home."

Cone was 1 of 9 from the field, including 1 of 8 from 3-point territory.

"Jalen had great shots," Young said. "He didn't make them, but I would take those same shots from him Wednesday [at Notre Dame]."

The Hokies shot just 32.8% from the field and 27.6% from 3-point range (8 of 29) against Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim's 2-3 zone defense.

"We got the ball where we wanted. We missed two dunks at the rim in the first half," Young said. "He adjusted.

"Their zone was good today. It bothered us."

Virginia Tech was held to its second-lowest points total of the season.

Tech sank six 3-pointers in the first half and trailed by just six points at halftime. But the Hokies shot only 16.7% (2 of 12) from that distance in the second half.

Hokies guard Nahiem Alleyne scored 20 points, including 17 in the first half. Four of Alleyne's five 3-pointers came in the first half.