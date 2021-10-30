Short-handed Virginia Tech offensive line answers the challenge against Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente got after the offensive line in practice over the last two weeks.

Fuente has spent more time with the first-team offense in hopes of building up their confidence and this week he challenged the offensive line to build on the progress they made against Syracuse.

He laid out that challenge despite starting left tackle Luke Tenuta dealing with a lower body injury that would ultimately keep him from playing against Georgia Tech. Fuente doesn’t expect him to be out long term, but he wasn’t in the starting lineup for the first time all season on Saturday.

Tenuta traveled with the team and had a great view from the sidelines of his linemates rising up to the occasion and meeting Fuente’s increased expectations in the 26-17 win.

“We were able to run the ball and I thought the line of scrimmage went in the right direction,” Fuente said, of the offensive line. “So my gut reaction is that they probably played pretty well. They took the challenge.”

Tech started Silas Dzansi at left tackle, Lectius Smith at left guard, Brock Hoffman at center, Kaden Moore at right guard and Parker Clements at right tackle. Backup guard Johnny Jordan rotated throughout the game with Moore.