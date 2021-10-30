Short-handed Virginia Tech offensive line answers the challenge against Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente got after the offensive line in practice over the last two weeks.
Fuente has spent more time with the first-team offense in hopes of building up their confidence and this week he challenged the offensive line to build on the progress they made against Syracuse.
He laid out that challenge despite starting left tackle Luke Tenuta dealing with a lower body injury that would ultimately keep him from playing against Georgia Tech. Fuente doesn’t expect him to be out long term, but he wasn’t in the starting lineup for the first time all season on Saturday.
Tenuta traveled with the team and had a great view from the sidelines of his linemates rising up to the occasion and meeting Fuente’s increased expectations in the 26-17 win.
“We were able to run the ball and I thought the line of scrimmage went in the right direction,” Fuente said, of the offensive line. “So my gut reaction is that they probably played pretty well. They took the challenge.”
Tech started Silas Dzansi at left tackle, Lectius Smith at left guard, Brock Hoffman at center, Kaden Moore at right guard and Parker Clements at right tackle. Backup guard Johnny Jordan rotated throughout the game with Moore.
Dzansi’s first career start came in 2018 against Old Dominion, but mostly stuck to the right side of the line in the years since. Clements, a second-year freshman, has played in five games this season and started the team’s last two games.
The group was really sharp in the first half with the offense. They didn’t allow a sack and helped the offense average 5.2 yards per carry. The offense finished the game with 237 yards — the second most allowed by Georgia Tech this season — and Malachi Thomas crossed the 100-yard mark for the second time in as many games.
In the three games Georgia Tech won this season, it averaged more than 10 tackles for a loss. The Yellow Jackets got some pressure in the second half with two sacks on quarterback Braxton Burmeister, but the Hokies only had two other negative plays in the win.
“It’s the second week in a row that we basically got the opposing defense completely out of what they set out to do,” Fuente said. “That’s how I felt, and watching this game this week and the game last week, forced them into changing some things and really selling out to try to prevent us from running the ball.”