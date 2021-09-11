Shorter lines please Virginia Tech football fans

Cindy Speegle of Yorktown made sure her ticket was visible on her phone before she got to Lane on Saturday — unlike at the opener.

"Our tickets didn't work [last time], so we were in line for over 45 minutes. We couldn't pull up the tickets because the Wi-Fi was horrible," she said.

This is the first season in which beer and hard seltzers can be bought in the Lane concourses. Tech has also switched this season to cashless purchases at the concession stands.

Those changes — and staffing issues — made for long lines at concession stands at the opener.

So Virginia Tech added 15 beverage-only lines Saturday. Tech also reduced the number of menu options at concession stands.

Amanda Knighting of Gordonsville said she waited in line for less than five minutes Saturday to get a beer, a hard seltzer, a soda and a hot dog for her and her friends on the east side of the stadium. She said at the opener, her cousin was in line for the entire second quarter.

"Last week was awful. This week was awesome," she said.

Franklin Jett of Hillsville said it took him only a couple minutes to buy beer on the east side of the stadium Saturday. At the opener, he waited in line for all of halftime.