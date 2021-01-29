'Significantly better' Virginia to visit Virginia Tech on Saturday

"There's not a lot we can take from that [previous scouting report]," Young said. "They're doing some different things, and they're doing different things quite, quite well."

UVa has scored at least 80 points in three of its last four games. UVa leads the ACC in field-goal percentage (50.4%) and 3-point field-goal percentage (39.6%).

"Offensively, they've made drastic changes [since last season]," Greenberg said. "Tony has fit his offense to his personnel, which is very different than he's had in the past years. The skill of his players in his frontcourt, that's where his difference-makers are.

"You can move Sam Hauser so many different places in the action, and Jay [Huff] as well, that it gives him so much versatility in their offense."

Communication will be imperative for the No. 20 Hokies (12-3, 6-2) as they try to defend the Cavaliers, said Greenberg.

"Virginia does a great job of spreading you out, so you've got to be so disciplined in your defensive principles," Greenberg said. "You've got to be so attuned to your point of pick up and how far you can help so you can get back to shooters — not to over-extend because you're going to give up back-cuts."

UVa is coming off an 81-58 win over Syracuse on Monday.