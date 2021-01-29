'Significantly better' Virginia to visit Virginia Tech on Saturday

After their duel early this month was postponed, the Virginia Tech and Virginia men's basketball teams will finally square off on Saturday.
But this is not the same UVa team that the Hokies were getting ready to play back then.
UVa coach Tony Bennett's Cavaliers (11-2, 7-0 ACC) will carry a seven-game winning streak into Saturday night's visit to Cassell Coliseum.
"They're significantly better [this month] on the defensive end and they've improved their identity and understanding of what they're trying to do offensively," ESPN commentator and former Hokies coach Seth Greenberg said Thursday in a phone interview.
"Early in the season, … I think they were in the infancy of understanding conceptually what they were doing [on offense]. And now he's added things, now that they've picked up on the spacing and the concepts. … What they are doing, they are doing so much better [now]."
The teams' Jan. 2 game in Charlottesville was called off on Jan. 1 because of COVID-19 issues in the UVa program.
At the time, UVa was just 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the ACC. The Cavaliers had lost 98-75 to Gonzaga the previous weekend, although they had bounced back with a Dec. 30 win at Notre Dame.
Eighth-ranked UVa is "quite a bit different" than it was then, said Tech coach Mike Young.
"There's not a lot we can take from that [previous scouting report]," Young said. "They're doing some different things, and they're doing different things quite, quite well."
UVa has scored at least 80 points in three of its last four games. UVa leads the ACC in field-goal percentage (50.4%) and 3-point field-goal percentage (39.6%).
"Offensively, they've made drastic changes [since last season]," Greenberg said. "Tony has fit his offense to his personnel, which is very different than he's had in the past years. The skill of his players in his frontcourt, that's where his difference-makers are.
"You can move Sam Hauser so many different places in the action, and Jay [Huff] as well, that it gives him so much versatility in their offense."
Communication will be imperative for the No. 20 Hokies (12-3, 6-2) as they try to defend the Cavaliers, said Greenberg.
"Virginia does a great job of spreading you out, so you've got to be so disciplined in your defensive principles," Greenberg said. "You've got to be so attuned to your point of pick up and how far you can help so you can get back to shooters — not to over-extend because you're going to give up back-cuts."
UVa is coming off an 81-58 win over Syracuse on Monday.
"I was curious to see them on Monday against Syracuse," said Young, whose team lost 78-60 at Syracuse last weekend. "I wish I hadn't watched that one. The Cavaliers looked good, … really making shots and still as stingy defensively as ever."
Greenberg said UVa point guard Kihei Clark, who ranks second in the ACC in assist-turnover ratio, is playing at "a totally different level" than he was entering the month.
"He's taking better care of the ball," Greenberg said. "He's making better decisions."
So the Tech defense needs to be ready for him.
"We're not helping off of Kihei Clark, so when he penetrates, we're … staying home on all the shooters," Greenberg said. "Syracuse in the zone did a poor job of that. The same thing applies to your [Tech] man-to-man."
UVa's Pack Line defense has improved this month.
"Early in the season, they really were struggling [defensively]," Greenberg said. "The defense has improved because they're guarding the ball better; they're keeping it in front."
Bennett said freshman guard Reece Beekman has done a really good job of "guarding some terrific offensive players."
"On-ball defense can cover a lot of mistakes for your defense, and when Reese is right, and Kihei, and then Trey [Murphy] is getting better, Casey Morsell," Bennett said. "When those guys are sliding well and making it hard to get into the lane, … that helps."
So how does Tech pierce that UVa defense?
"You've got to move people, and the ball can't get stuck," Greenberg said. "And then when you have opportunities, you've got to attack … because you're not going to be open very, very long."
Tech is not the same team it was in early January, either.
Tyrece Radford, who began this week as Tech's second-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder on the season, was indefinitely suspended from the team Monday after having been arrested by Blacksburg police Sunday.
The Hokies beat Notre Dame on Wednesday without Radford. But UVa is a far better team than Notre Dame.
"They'll miss Radford," Greenberg said. "Radford gets them easy baskets. Radford gets them a 50-50 ball. Radford gets them to the foul line some.
"They've got to try to get to the foul line, which is really hard to do against Virginia."
The Hokies, in their second season with Young at the helm, have already beaten three ranked foes this season.
"They're a hard-nosed, tough team playing good basketball," Bennett said. "I really respect the job that Coach [Young] has done and how they're defending and how they share the ball. They play really hard."
Greenberg said Young has done a great job with the Hokies.
"He's got guys that are going to compete and play hard," Greenberg said. "He's got guys that are going to buy into roles. He's got guys that are going to trust each other.
"He has a little bit more of a mature team. … In a pandemic, COVID-type year, it's a good year to have a more experienced team."
Greenberg declined to pick a winner because he and the rest of ESPN's "College GameDay" crew will be picking the game on their show Saturday morning.