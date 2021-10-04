Sitting down at the dinner table with Virginia Tech’s entire offensive line

CHRISTIANSBURG — What does it take to feed Virginia Tech’s offensive line? Mission BBQ area director operations for Western Virginia David Clark has an unofficial formula for that.
“They eat about two and a half times what a normal person would eat,” Clark said. “We’ve done a lot of catering for Tech in the past and we kind of figured that out based on experience.”
Clark and his staff at the Mission BBQ location in Christiansburg rely on that formula to feed Tech’s offensive line a weekly dinner this fall.
Mission BBQ reached out to Tech’s offensive line after the NCAA adopted a uniform policy across all three divisions allowing student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness as of July 1.
A deal quickly came together with the restaurant agreeing to provide Techs’ entire offensive line — scholarship players as well as walk-ons — weekly dinners through the 2021 season in exchange for some social media promotion.
To hear Mission BBQ co-founder and co-owner Bill Kraus explain the deal, the real benefit for the company is just getting Tech’s linemen through the door on a weekly basis.
“Customers kind of bump into it, and it almost becomes something people will want to experience and watch those guys cause you can see the pure joy they get from it,” Kraus said.
Kraus said honoring offensive linemen is in line with the company’s mantra, “proudly serving those who serve.”
The Maryland-based restaurant chain was opened on the 10th anniversary of Sept. 11 and supports the military, first responders, police and firemen through fundraisers, giveaways and hiring local veterans. One of the traditions at each location is the observance of the national anthem at noon.
The company has 108 locations spanning across 17 states and that includes 20 locations in Virginia.
“We were interested to see where this whole thing could land and see where we could get involved,” Kraus said, of the NIL changes. “...When you really think about who epitomizes the make of the football team it’s often those guys up front. The unsung heroes of a team. If there’s one thing we know about those guys, it’s that they love to spend time together and they love eating.”
Mission BBQ signed the offensive lines at Notre Dame and Wisconsin to similar deals.
“When I think about an offensive lineman, that’s what’s in their heart,” Kraus said. “They love doing their part and ultimately love keeping people safe.”
And so every Tuesday this season — the dinner was moved to Wednesday on the off week — Mission BBQ guests in Christiansburg are welcome to dinner and a show of sorts.
Before the Hokies came in, the cooks prepared around 45 extra pounds of protein to go along with eight or 10 more quarts of each of the restaurant’s side dishes.
“We just give them all the food they want,” Clark said.
Clark has multiple tables reserved in the middle of the restaurant with place settings all laid out. One table runs almost the length of the dining area and there’s another table right next to it to accommodate up to 21 players.
The veterans arrived early on Wednesday and set up at the smaller table. Hoffman sat on one side next to Luke Tentua and Johnny Jordan. Tyrell Smith, Silas Dzansi and Lecitus Smith sat across from them.
All the underclassmen sat together at the larger table.
“That’s the little kids table today,” Dzansi said, with a laugh.
The restaurant had a six-pack of sauces on each table, but Hoffman asked for “Alabama White” before the food arrived. Hoffman gets teased for the special request — he describes it as a horseradish-type sauce — but most of his teammates use the sauce after trying it.
Once the food started coming out of the kitchen, it didn’t stop until dessert was set on the table. Clark mixes in a specialty dish — last week it was a smoke and seared New York Strip — to go with the restaurant’s staples. The steak drew whistles and cheers when it was brought to the table.
“I’m getting fat today,” Tyrell Smith said, as the first server appeared.
Smith lit up when the first dishes were brought to the table in large bread tins. The pulled pork and sausage came out first and were quickly scooped up. Ribs and mac and cheese weren’t far behind.
The food is passed around and quickly disappears before going one full rotation around the table. The first serving of steak — about a dozen steaks cut in half — were gone in an instant.
The topics of conversation are what you’d expect from a group of collegiate student-athletes — the breakout Netflix show “Squid Game” (Jordan highly recommends it), Jesse Palmer being named the host of “The Bachelor,” the merits of Zaxby’s and how it’s impossible to hear coach Justin Fuente when he’s mic’d up at practice.
That’s about as close as they come to discussing football and the only mention of next week’s game against Notre Dame is about ticket allotment. Players ask around to see if anyone is not using their full allotment of four tickets for the sold out game.
Tyrell Smith’s age is a frequent source of ribbing. It starts when the seventh year offensive lineman gets noticed by a guest.
“When you live here for 10 years you know everybody,” Tenuta joked.
Jordan, one of the newcomers of the group, asked Smith how many senior days he’s had, but can barely get the question out before bursting into laughter.
“Do you just have to bring back your framed jersey back each year?” Jordan asked.
Smith tells Jordan he should try to come back next year since the NCAA is just handing out extra years of eligibility, a remark that made Hoffman laugh.
“Must be nice,” Hoffman said, shaking his head. “They weren’t doing that a couple years ago.”
Hoffman’s request for immediate eligibility drew national attention in 2019 when the NCAA denied his petition (and numerous appeal attempts) in what was thought to be a textbook case for a medical hardship waiver.
The chatter died down once the food arrived and there’s a leisurely pace to the proceedings.
Clark checked on the group multiple times and waitresses frequently asked the players whether they needed any of the food dishes refilled.
As true freshman Jack Hollifield loaded up a second plate, Hoffman turned to the younger offensive lineman who he has mentored this season and asked what his weight is up to.
“Two eighty,” the tight end turned center said.
“We getting him right,” Hoffman said, with a smile.
When dessert is served there’s a scramble to claim all the cups of caramel bread pudding, with many linemen trying to get two.
Everyone takes a to-go box and some fill it up more than others. Dzansi grabbed two full steaks and as much pulled pork as he could fit in the container. He got nods of approval when he handed the box to a few of his teammates to check it out.
“That’s at least four pounds,” Tenuta said.
Near the end of the meal Clark came over to the table and recognized Tech’s offensive line for the whole restaurant.
“We want to fuel them up enough to go out there and beat Notre Dame the week after next, go Hokies,” Clark said, to cheers.
Those are the moments Kraus loves to hear about.
“I’m a firm believer that some of the fondest memories are those shared when gathered at a table,” Kraus said.
Based on the feedback he’s getting, Kraus fully expects the deal with Tech’s offensive line to continue into the future.
“We hope this truly becomes a tradition of the offensive line room at Virginia Tech for hopefully many years to come,” Kraus said. “If you want to say tradition never graduates, we hope we are part of the subsequent offensive lineman that becomes part of the proud Hokie tradition that we become integrated in that fabric.”