Sixth Olympics on deck for Virginia Tech swim coach Sergio Lopez Miro

Sergio Lopez Miro will soon participate in his sixth Olympics, but that does not mean he has lost any enthusiasm for the Summer Games.
Lopez Miro, who has been the Virginia Tech men's and women's swimming and diving coach since the spring of 2018, will be an assistant swimming coach for Singapore at the Tokyo Olympics. It will be the fourth Olympic coaching assignment for the two-time Olympic swimmer from Spain.
"It's a privilege to be able to go the Olympic Games, so I feel very blessed," Lopez Miro said in a phone interview Thursday, one day before he was set to leave for Tokyo. "Every Olympics is different, so I'm excited for this one.
"It's been such a hard … 15 months mentally for so many people that what I'm looking [forward to] the most is to see how people enjoy that moment and to be able to help the athletes enjoy the moment.
"It was an impossible dream when I was a kid, so it's a privilege for me. It makes me feel good about my life."
The former bronze medalist will not only be helping Singapore's three swimmers but also two Hokies who will be competing for other countries in Tokyo, as well as some former college swimmers who have been training under him at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
"We have an agreement with every country," he said. "The [Tech and ex-college] swimmers, they need to do whatever activities they need to do with their Olympic committee [in Tokyo], but when it's [time] to go to practice or the competition, they come with me. I'm going to be the one coaching them every day. … I go there, watch the practice, we correct things, … talk about the psychology of the race, the strategy of the race."
Lopez Miro, 52, was born and raised in Barcelona, Spain.
"I wasn't a very good swimmer growing up," he said. "What has helped me [as a coach] is the understanding of how to train, to understand the long process and how to appreciate more the falls than the ups.
"I would train very hard to go to a meet and … swim really bad and then cry for five minutes and then realize this is something I love to do and that I need to keep going."
Lopez Miro eventually became a great swimmer. He came to the United States for college, earning All-America honors at both Indiana University and American University.
He won bronze in the 200-meter breaststroke at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. He finished fourth in that event at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.
"As a world-class athlete for so many years, I have some great experiences that I can share with the athletes," he said.
But Lopez Miro said that bronze medal is not the only highlight of his life.
"I've done other things with helping other swimmers … that have made me as satisfied as winning a medal," he said.
After eventually becoming the head coach at West Virginia, Lopez Miro left college coaching to become the coach at the Bolles School, a high school swimming powerhouse in Florida. He held that job from 2007-14. He coached 2016 Olympic gold medalists Ryan Murphy, Caeleb Dressel and Joseph Schooling when they attended Bolles.
Bolles' international swimmers, such as Singapore's Schooling, led to Lopez Miro moonlighting as an Olympic coach. He was the head coach for Netherlands Antilles at the 2008 Olympics and was an assistant for Singapore at the 2012 Olympics.
Lopez Miro exited the Bolles School to become the coach of the Singapore national team. He moved his family to Singapore for two years. He was the head coach for Singapore at the 2016 Olympics, where Schooling won gold in the 100 butterfly.
Lopez Miro left Singapore after the 2016 Olympics to become an assistant at Auburn. He got the Virginia Tech job in April 2018.
The Tech men had their best finish (11th) ever at the NCAA championships this year, while the women had their second-best finish (21st).
"I'm very happy about the progress of the program," he said.
Two current Hokies will be competing in Tokyo. Antani Ivanov, who was a third-place finisher at the 2021 NCAAs, will compete in the 100 butterfly and 200 butterfly for Bulgaria. Youssef Ramadan will compete in the 100 butterfly for Egypt.
Lopez Miro said Ivanov has a shot to win a medal in Tokyo.
Thanks to Lopez Miro's reputation, former college swimmers have been coming to the New River Valley to train under him and to compete for his Pinnacle Racing-VT club team.
Five of those swimmers will compete in Tokyo, including Schooling, a former University of Texas swimmer who is again on Singapore's team.
Schooling moved to the New River Valley last year to reunite with Lopez Miro. The coach said Schooling has a chance to earn another medal in Tokyo.
The other current Pinnacle swimmers who will compete in Tokyo are former University of California swimmer Farida Osman (Egypt); former USC swimmer Santo Condorelli (Italy); ex-Alabama swimmer Anton McKee (Iceland); and ex-Northwestern swimmer Krystal Lara (Dominican Republic).
Lopez Miro does not intend to participate in the July 23 opening ceremonies because the swimming competition starts the next day.
"I've already done it, honestly," he said of walking in the opening ceremonies.
Unlike in 2016, Lopez Miro won't be Singapore's head coach at these Olympics. But he does not mind being an assistant.
"The title is the least important thing. It's being able to be there," said Lopez Miro, who will be staying in the Olympic Village. "I get to coach Joseph and I get to coach swimmers from Egypt, from Italy, other swimmers that I have, so it's a pretty good deal."
Not that coaching is easy, especially when he can only watch the races instead of swim in them.
"It's more nerve-racking to be a coach probably than to be an athlete," he said.
Lopez Miro won't be able to attend any non-swimming events in Tokyo because of the coronavirus pandemic, but he doesn't care.
"I don't go there to go sightseeing or to go see other things," he said. "I go there to coach and to learn and to do the best I can."