Sixth Olympics on deck for Virginia Tech swim coach Sergio Lopez Miro

Sergio Lopez Miro will soon participate in his sixth Olympics, but that does not mean he has lost any enthusiasm for the Summer Games.

Lopez Miro, who has been the Virginia Tech men's and women's swimming and diving coach since the spring of 2018, will be an assistant swimming coach for Singapore at the Tokyo Olympics. It will be the fourth Olympic coaching assignment for the two-time Olympic swimmer from Spain.

"It's a privilege to be able to go the Olympic Games, so I feel very blessed," Lopez Miro said in a phone interview Thursday, one day before he was set to leave for Tokyo. "Every Olympics is different, so I'm excited for this one.

"It's been such a hard … 15 months mentally for so many people that what I'm looking [forward to] the most is to see how people enjoy that moment and to be able to help the athletes enjoy the moment.

"It was an impossible dream when I was a kid, so it's a privilege for me. It makes me feel good about my life."

The former bronze medalist will not only be helping Singapore's three swimmers but also two Hokies who will be competing for other countries in Tokyo, as well as some former college swimmers who have been training under him at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.