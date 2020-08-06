Smyth, Mahar win at U.S. Women's Amateur

ROCKVILLE, Md. -- Virginia's Riley Smyth and Virginia Tech's Emily Mahar won in the round of 64 on Thursday at the 120th U.S. Women's Amateur at Woodmont Country Club.
Smyth rallied to beat ex-Pepperdine player Katherine Zhu 1 up. Zhu picked up wins on No. 10 and No. 11 to go 2 up and kept that lead for the next two holes. Smyth made par on No. 14, while Zhu bogeyed. Smyth birdied No. 15 and No. 16 to pick up two more wins and take a 1 up lead that she kept for the final two holes.
Mahar beat ex-Tennessee player Micheala Williams 1 up. Mahar won on No. 10 and No. 11 to go 2 up. She halved the last two holes for the win.
